The First Thing You Should Do If You Think You're Pregnant

By K. Cossey
 1 day ago

Whether you're feeling sick or have missed your period, it can be tough to narrow down what you should do first if you think you're pregnant. Before you take off to tell family and friends, there's one thing you should do first: Take a pregnancy test.

One of the easiest ways to determine if you're pregnant is to take an at-home pregnancy test, according to The Bump . Modern-day pregnancy tests can now tell you if you're pregnant up to several days before your next period (via Verywell Health ). However, you may wish to avoid taking the pregnancy test before a big event, like work or meetings. Because no matter the result, your mind will likely be unable to concentrate at work if you take a test directly before heading out the door (via The Bump). Instead, think of taking the pregnancy test on your day off or when you have time to take in the news.

You Took The Test – Now What?

What you should do after taking a pregnancy test will depend on your test results. According to the Cleveland Clinic , if your test is positive, you'll want to get in contact with a doctor for prenatal care . A doctor will be able to determine how far along you are and talk to you about your options. No matter your test results, it also doesn't hurt to talk to someone you trust about the situation. According to Planned Parenthood , choose someone who will respect your privacy and not pressure you into any decisions. Whether that's a counselor, partner, or friend, discussing your feelings about the results may provide you some relief after receiving such big news. Of course, you can always keep the news to yourself until you are ready.

A negative result may leave you with unexpected feelings, so it doesn't hurt to be prepared. If you had a negative test and find yourself struggling with the result, reach out to a healthcare professional, like your doctor or a counselor, or talk with your partner or friends, advised Verywell Health .

IN THIS ARTICLE
