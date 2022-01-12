ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Whiskey Help A Toothache?

By Agnes Erickson
Toothaches often include irritation around the tooth or gums that can range from a mild annoyance to something like a torture device. Mild or severe, you will likely want to find out what caused this pain to get rid of it as fast as possible. According to the Cleveland Clinic , a toothache can be caused by something as little as a piece of food getting lodged between your gum or teeth. More serious health-related causes include tooth decay, a bacterial infection, and an eruption of the tooth from the gums — more widely known as teething.

Unless you're lucky enough to live with a dentist, you may not get a prompt, professional oral examination. But luckily, there are a few home remedies that many rely on to ease the pain until they can get themselves in a dentist's chair. Healthline recommends tips such as applying a cold compress to the irritated area. Or search your kitchen for vanilla extract, garlic, and peppermint tea bags — all proven natural pain relievers for a toothache . If you're looking for something a little stronger than the above-listed natural healers, then you might be tempted to apply a bit of whiskey directly to the irritated tooth or on your inflamed gums.

Whiskey Remedy For Your Toothache Should Stay In The Past

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32hCyw_0djgRIjM00

We know a whiskey remedy sounds old school. And that's because it is! According to Everyday Health , the use of whisky as a pain reliever and disinfectant dates back to the Civil War when liquor was seen as a cure-all for all health issues.

Those who claim whiskey is great for a toothache may believe the alcohol will kill the bad bacteria, as well as give your mouth some much-needed numbing relief, according to Dr. Matthew J. Messina, a dentist and spokesperson for the American Dental Association, per The New York Times . Unfortunately, this is a remedy that should stay in the history books. Whiskey will most likely not destroy the toothache causing bad bacteria, and it will do very little to ease your toothache pain. "The people that are looking for this kind of remedy are often afraid to go to the dentist," said Dr. Messina. "But the other side to that is that the longer you wait, the more it ties my hands. If we deal with it when it's simple, then it's an easier situation," he adds.

Whiskey may have been a remedy in the past, but in this modern age, you might want to try the other home remedies found in your kitchen. And make an emergency appointment with your dentist first before you try to alleviate your toothache sans alcohol.

#Whiskey#Bacteria#Liquor#Toothaches#The Cleveland Clinic#Everyday Health#The New York Times
