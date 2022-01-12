ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Commissioners discuss COVID-19 vaccine mandates

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
 1 day ago
The Hillsdale County Board of Commissioners discussed the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate Tuesday and how Hillsdale Hospital was working with private companies to bring them into compliance.

Commissioner Doug Ingles said he sat in on a virtual meeting last week where Hillsdale Hospital and the county’s Economic Development Partnership discussed opportunities for vaccination clinics and COVID-19 testing on the worksite.

The government’s mandate applies to businesses with more than 100 employees.

Ingles began the conversation with the latest statistics out of Hillsdale Hospital regarding COVID-19 where 86-percent of all hospitalizations have been unvaccinated individuals with COVID-19 and 90-percent of those in the critical care unit are unvaccinated.

Ingles added that as of last week, 39-percent of Hillsdale County is vaccinated.

Ingles said the hospital staff is willing to travel to any business to provide vaccinations and that they will help with costs and the supply of testing kits. The hospital will also train staff at area businesses in how to administer a COVID-19 test.

Ingles then tied the conversation into the county’s own employees, but the consensus of the commissioners was the mandates were for private employers and not public employers, but that mandate could happen in the future.

The Supreme Court is discussing the constitutionality of the vaccination mandates and could issue an opinion any day.

The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph continues their efforts in both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

