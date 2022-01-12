ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgians, National Leaders Applaud President Biden and Vice President Harris’ Leadership on Voting Rights

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Applauds President Biden and Vice President Harris’ Leadership on Voting Rights. On Tuesday, Jan. 11 President Biden and Vice President Harris delivered forceful remarks at the Atlanta University Consortium Center urging the U.S. Senate to pass federal voting rights legislation and spotlighting the dangerous and antidemocratic attacks that Republicans in...

Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Harris says Manchin, Sinema shouldn't be 'absolved' on protecting democracy

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden travels to the Senate to discuss the Dems’ voting rights legislation. ... NBC’s Benjy Sarlin breaks down the latest Medicare for All proposal in California. ... David McCormick jumps into the Pennsylvania Senate race. ... And Cleveland Plain Dealer’s editorial board pleads with Sen. Rob Portman to reconsider retiring.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Democrats are furious at GOP Rep. Warren Davidson’s tweets comparing D.C.’s pandemic rules to the Nazi regime.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) confronted Davidson on the floor this afternoon. What happened: Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Oho) is facing fierce blowback from Democratic colleagues, many of them Jewish, for numerous tweets this morning saying Washington's mask and vaccine policies are akin to Nazism. On the House floor this afternoon, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Democratic plans to pass voting rights fall short after Sinema announces opposition to filibuster changes

Democrats’ chances at passing voting rights legislation dimmed after conservative Democratic Sen Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced her opposition to changing the filibuster to pass legislation on Thursday.Ms Sinema gave her speech on the Senate floor ahead of President Joe Biden’s meeting with Democratic senators, saying that while she opposed Democrats’ attempts to curb voter suppression on the state level, changing the filibuster would worsen political division in the United States.“Eliminating the 60-vote threshold on a party line with the thinnest of possible majorities to pass these bills that I support will not guarantee that we prevent demagogues from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
iheart.com

McConnell Says Biden's Voting Rights Speech Beneath His Presidency.

Joe Biden delivered what was probably the most inflammatory speech ever given by someone in the White House. Even in the lead-up to the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln (a Republican) always tried to speak in conciliatory tones to the Democrats of his day, who were as nasty as Antifa is today! But not Joe Biden... In true Democrat form his speech was truly nasty... Ugly!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to push for the swift passage of two voting rights bills, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus are applying pressure for action as well.  During a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday, caucus Chair Joyce Beatty said that members […] The post Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: You should know why Biden’s speech in Georgia was such a colossal disappointment

“We’re facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War,” Biden said in a rousing 25-minute speech at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia delivered last July. “That’s not hyperbole — since the Civil War.” The problem, Biden explained, is that Republicans across the country were passing draconian voting rights legislation in response to former President Donald Trump’s false attacks on the 2020 election. “The big lie is just that: a big lie,” he continued. “You don’t call facts ‘fake’ and then try to bring down the American experiment just because you’re unhappy. That’s not statesmanship, that’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

