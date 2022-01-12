ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Offers Gift Cards, Scholarships To Vaccinated Kids

By Kim David
 2 days ago
St Paul (KROC AM News) - Gifts cards and a shot at winning a huge college scholarship. That’s the latest offer from the state of Minnesota to families whose...

Large Minnesota Health Care Provider Bans Most Visitors

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - A top Minnesota health care provider has decided to ban most visitors at its hospitals, clinics, and other sites until further notice. Allina Health blames the decision to return to its Red Visitor Status on the current covid surge, which is having a large impact on its staffing levels.
Vaccine Mandate in Minnesota’s Twin Cities

Minneapolis/St. Paul television station KSTP is reporting mandated vaccination / negative Covid test to get into certain businesses starting Wednesday, January 19, 2022. "Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Wednesday a temporary policy for establishments serving indoor food or beverages." The policy, which covers licenses...
Slowest Year Since 2011 For Rochester Homebuilders

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Last year was definitely a slow one for Rochester homebuilders. An annual report from the Rochester Building Safety Dept. shows 253 permits for new single-family homes were taken out during 2021. That’s the lowest annual number since 2011 when the total was 191.
Rochester’s SocialICE Event Postponed Because of COVID Surge

Our community needs something to look forward to now more than ever. When SocialICE 2022 was announced, The Rochester Downtown Alliance said they were going to spread things out to give people extra space, but other than that they were hoping for a fairly normal event with several ice bars and sculptures and a DJ playing dance music.
Search Firm Recommended For New Rochester Schools Superintendent

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester School Board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a recommendation to hire a search firm to find a permanent superintendent. The recommendation to hire the firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates includes a contract price of $26,000. A total of six firms submitted proposals and five were reviewed.
A New Wisconsin-Style Supper Club is Now Just 80 Miles From Rochester

If you've been jonesing for a meal at a classic, old-school supper club, like are popular over in Wisconsin, there's now a new option open here in Minnesota. The concept of a 'supper club' is a uniquely Wisconsin thing (though there are a few of them scattered across the Land of 10,000 Lakes as well.) Sure, it's a restaurant, but visiting a true supper club is like traveling back in time. The website, Wisconsin Supper Clubs, explains them like this:
Bus Driver Shortage Causing Delays and Concern for Rochester Families

Throughout Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin, we've noticed news stories recently where school districts are going to distance learning or needing to have parents transport kids to school due to a shortage of bus drivers. Well, according to an e-mail that was just sent out to families in the Rochester, Minnesota area, it seems as if a shortage is looming in our community as well.
