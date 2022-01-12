ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Where Georgia football ranks in ESPN and various ‘Way-Too-Early’ Top 25 rankings for 2022

By Connor Riley
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13rOXp_0djgQOzV00
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) of the Bulldog football team playing against the Crimson Tide from the University of Alabama, in the 2021 College Football Playoff Championship game, played at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. Photo credit Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Communications. (Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Commun/Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Commun)

While many in and around the Georgia football program are still celebrating Monday night’s triumphant victory over Alabama, the rest of the college football world is always looking ahead to next year, with many publications debuting their way-too-early Top 25 rankings for the 2022 season.

A clear consensus has formed, with Monday night’s losers actually holding the top spot in most polls. The Crimson Tide will bring back Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young to go along with star pass rushers Will Anderson and Dallas Turner.

Ohio State comes in as the No. 2 team for most, with the Buckeyes being led by their passing offense of quarterback CJ Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Nijigba.

As for the Bulldogs, most see them as the No. 3 team to start next season. The Bulldogs are expected to suffer heavy losses on the defensive side of the ball, given it was a generational unit was for Georgia.

“Georgia’s losses on defense will be extensive, and younger players such as Tramel Walthour, Jalen Carter and Nazir Stackhouse will have big shoes to fill on the D-line,” ESPN’s Mark Schlabach wrote. “Quarterback Stetson Bennett is eligible to return for another season; he will probably battle JT Daniels and Brock Vandagriff for the starting job next season. Georgia’s offense might have to do more heavy lifting in 2022.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
earnthenecklace.com

Cameron Liss Wiki: Facts about Stetson Bennett’s Girlfriend

As Stetson Bennett continues his ascent with the Georgia Bulldogs, the attention is also on his personal life. Dawgs Nation is eager to know about who the quarterback is dating. Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend, Cameron Liss, boasts a long legacy with the University of Georgia. Not only does her family have a continuing association with the Bulldogs, but Liss is also one of the most inspiring students in the campus spotlight. And it’s not because of her quarterback boyfriend who she has been dating at least since 2020. Find out about Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend’s background in this Cameron Liss wiki.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
ClutchPoints

Alabama HC Nick Saban reveals crucial decision vs. Georgia that might have saved Jameson Williams future

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams had the misfortune of suffering an injury just when his team needed him the most. Williams was taken off the field in the second quarter of the 2022 College Football Playoff Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night he hurt his knee. Williams wanted to get back on the field and help his team in the second half, but Alabama’s medical team prevented the junior from re-entering the contest, according to Nick Saban (via Mark Schlabach of ESPN).
NFL
PennLive.com

Yes, Georgia finally took the College Football Playoff, but Bryce Young was big winner in defeat | Jones

While there are plenty of feel-good stories surrounding Georgia’s 33-18 win in the College Football Playoff, I have one takeaway that’s all about Alabama. Yes, it was great to see the Bulldogs finally break through and win their first title in 41 years. Yes, the Stetson Bennett story, walk-on to triumphant championship QB, is a nice one. And yes, that UGA front, especially LB Nakobe Dean and DE Travon Walker, was the difference in the game.
NFL
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
FOX Sports

What Ed Orgeron says about USC hiring Lincoln Riley

Coach O has high praise for the USC Trojans' big coaching move. In an appearance on FOX Sports' National Championship Live Tailgate, former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron commended USC for rocking the college football world in November by hiring Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma. When discussing Riley's recruiting track...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#College Football#American Football#The Crimson Tide#Ohio State#Cox Media Group
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
NICK
The Big Lead

Stetson Bennett's 'Good Morning America' Appearance Kicked Ass

Stetson Bennett IV wasn't going to let himself be the reason Georgia fell short of a national championship, kicking things into high gear for the final 20 minutes of the Bulldogs' legacy-defining victory over Alabama in Indianapolis last night. After throwing for 224 yards and two scores, the senior quarterback presumably had the time of his life — and anyone else's life — enjoying the accomplishment with his friends and family.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Brother of Washington Football Team’s defensive end shot and killed in Virginia

Montez Sweat lost his brother in a shooting near Richmond, Virginia. According to reports, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed this week. The shooting happened in broad day light. According to reports, the shooting happened around 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
VIRGINIA STATE
FanSided

Stetson Bennett hints at potential transfer after winning Georgia a national championship

Stetson Bennett just helped bring Georgia its first national championship since 1980 but the quarterback doesn’t seem certain he’s staying in Athens. Matched up against an Alabama dynasty and a 5-star counterpart at quarterback in Bryce Young, Georgia Bulldogs signal-caller Stetson Bennett proved countless doubters wrong on Monday night. The one known as The Mailman delivered the program its first national championship in 41 years.
NFL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
48K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy