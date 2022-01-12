Where Georgia football ranks in ESPN and various ‘Way-Too-Early’ Top 25 rankings for 2022

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) of the Bulldog football team playing against the Crimson Tide from the University of Alabama, in the 2021 College Football Playoff Championship game, played at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. Photo credit Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Communications. (Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Commun/Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Commun)

While many in and around the Georgia football program are still celebrating Monday night’s triumphant victory over Alabama, the rest of the college football world is always looking ahead to next year, with many publications debuting their way-too-early Top 25 rankings for the 2022 season.

A clear consensus has formed, with Monday night’s losers actually holding the top spot in most polls. The Crimson Tide will bring back Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young to go along with star pass rushers Will Anderson and Dallas Turner.

Ohio State comes in as the No. 2 team for most, with the Buckeyes being led by their passing offense of quarterback CJ Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Nijigba.

As for the Bulldogs, most see them as the No. 3 team to start next season. The Bulldogs are expected to suffer heavy losses on the defensive side of the ball, given it was a generational unit was for Georgia.

“Georgia’s losses on defense will be extensive, and younger players such as Tramel Walthour, Jalen Carter and Nazir Stackhouse will have big shoes to fill on the D-line,” ESPN’s Mark Schlabach wrote. “Quarterback Stetson Bennett is eligible to return for another season; he will probably battle JT Daniels and Brock Vandagriff for the starting job next season. Georgia’s offense might have to do more heavy lifting in 2022.”

