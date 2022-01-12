Georgia football report card: Bulldogs pass ultimate test, beat Alabama 33-18 in Championship Game
INDIANAPOLIS — The Georgia football team passed the ultimate test, holding together and finishing strong, beating Alabama 33-18 in the CFP Championship Game.
Providing critical analysis is one thing, but recognizing program greatness is another, and the 2021 Bulldogs have etched their place in college football history with a dominant defense and resilient offense.
The individual numbers and position group grades don’t matter at this stage of the season so much as the cumulative effect: It was a one-game season, a pass-fail situation, and Kirby Smart and his program came through in history making fashion.
Alas, there is room to take a look back at the performances in the CFP Championship Game in Lucas Oil Stadium.
