Georgia football report card: Bulldogs pass ultimate test, beat Alabama 33-18 in Championship Game

By Mike Griffith
 1 day ago
2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Brock Bowers #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the fourth quarter during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Georgia football team passed the ultimate test, holding together and finishing strong, beating Alabama 33-18 in the CFP Championship Game.

Providing critical analysis is one thing, but recognizing program greatness is another, and the 2021 Bulldogs have etched their place in college football history with a dominant defense and resilient offense.

The individual numbers and position group grades don’t matter at this stage of the season so much as the cumulative effect: It was a one-game season, a pass-fail situation, and Kirby Smart and his program came through in history making fashion.

Alas, there is room to take a look back at the performances in the CFP Championship Game in Lucas Oil Stadium.

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

