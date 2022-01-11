ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Zombie Tools Teams Up with Kettlehouse to Create a New Stout Beer

By klintonk
107.5 Zoo FM
107.5 Zoo FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The guys at Zombie Tools never cease to amaze the hell out of me. They are constantly on the "cutting edge" of developing new blades (Pun intended). Over the last 15 years, Zombie Tools has developed a brand known all over the world. Specializing in one of kind swords and knives,...

1075zoofm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
107.5 Zoo FM

Check Out My Top 5 Must Have Montana Made Munchies

Well, it has been two weeks since recreational cannabis sales began in Montana. So far the world hasn't ended and we are not spontaneously combusting...like my grandma told me we would. In fact, I think we are going about this as mature adults. In the first weekend alone, Montana sold over $1.5 million in cannabis products. That means a ton of tax dollars flowing into Montana's budget.
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Airbnb in Bonner, MT Described as Straight Out of a Fairytale

You have to love Airbnb and other services like it. They've taken the hassle out of traveling by offering up amazing places to stay and you can book your getaway from the palm of your hand. Gone are the days of settling for the nearest hotel or motel to try and accommodate your travel plans. Now you can find endless options to stay in style on your next adventure.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
Missoula, MT
Food & Drinks
City
Missoula, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Favorite Montana Vacation Spot Named One of Most Relaxing in US

We're about two weeks into the new year, and there's one question on everyone's minds: "Am I allowed to use any of my vacation days yet?" Well, you'll probably want to hold off on those for a bit - maybe save them for the summer, when the weather's nice and you can really make the most of that sweet, sweet PTO. When you kick off your shoes and chill by the beach. Maybe you'll read a book. Maybe you'll do absolutely nothing. Ooh, nothing. Yeah, nothing sounds good.
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Exciting New Hotel Opens in Missoula For Extended Stays

There seems to be a never-ending need for hotels in Missoula over the last couple of years - every time one opens, we hear about another one that has plans to open up. Last year, the AC Hotel opened downtown - though they weren't able to get their rooftop bar open over the summer - and in the last few months, we've also heard about the Hilton Garden Inn being sold to new owners and the downtown Holiday Inn's plans for expansion.
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Whoa! Did You Know a Main ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Lives in Montana?

How lucky are we when it comes to the biggest show on cable television? Everybody is hooked on Yellowstone and being in Montana gives us a special connection that others don't get to experience. The ranch that serves as home base for the Duttons on the show is in Darby, close enough to visit or even plan a stay. Season four was filmed entirely in Montana with plenty of western Montana hopefuls like myself getting the call to serve as extras for a day. And it's been fun to keep an eye out for recognizable places like Ruby's Cafe and the Missoula County Courthouse. Here's a fun fact about how much Yellowstone paid to use the courthouse over the multiple days of filming.
MONTANA STATE
107.5 Zoo FM

Puddle of Mudd, Texas Hippie Coalition and More Announce MT Shows

Winter has arrived in Montana, and many of us are already counting the days until spring. 2022 is shaping up to be a great year for some live music. And, when it comes to seeing concerts, sometimes the good old-fashioned road trips can be the best. Heck, some of my favorite memories of live shows are from out-of-town venues--destinations that I never would have stopped at if it wasn't for the promise of a kickass live concert. Stories of how you got there, or how crazy the drive was getting back, are all logged into the "concert memory" portion of my brain.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Distillery#Food Drink#Beverages#Zombie Tools#Pbr#Kettlehouse Brewing Co#Legionnaire#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
107.5 Zoo FM

Three Spots in Montana Make a ‘Best Hot Springs in America’ List

There's nothing like a hot soak to do the body wonders. Long day? Rough week? A sports injury or just sore muscles? A relaxing bath will do the trick. A hot tub is even better. And if you want to get all fancy you can take a dip in a hot spring. Yep, nature's bathtubs can be found around the country and we're pretty lucky to be able to choose between quite a few right here in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
107.5 Zoo FM

Are You Noticing Any Shortages at Missoula Grocery Stores?

It seems like every day we hear another story about products that are either facing shortages or seeing price increases. COVID has taken its toll on the workforce and shipping issues continue to affect distribution across the country. But I feel like, for the most part, the shortages we hear about don't really present themselves in Missoula. Although I will say, I've been in search of a couple of different items over the last few weeks and the shelves of every store I've tried in town have been empty.
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Favorite Missoula Hotel Donates 100% of Furniture to Charity

One of Missoula's favorite places to have a pool party is currently closed for renovations. We had the opportunity to visit the Wingate this morning and, honestly, it looks like it will be more of a complete and glamorous new makeover than just restoration work. Here's the kicker, Wingate by Wyndham is donating 100% of their gently used furniture to Missoula charities.
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Rock Concert Announcement: 10 Years at The Wilma This April 2022

2022 has just barely begun, and things seem to be off to a good start. Especially when you consider how much of a transition period 2021 was. The year we saw the return of live music and live entertainment in general. Even with the threat of COVID variants, more and more people are getting vaxxed and getting out to support live music and live entertainment.
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Great Yellowstone Bunkhouse Debate: Does REAL Chili Have Beans?

Growing up, there was one part of cold weather snaps that I always looked forward to. Every time the barometric pressure would fall, my dad would bust out the chili pot and mix up some spice. He called it "whatchu got stew." He would simply clean out the fridge and part of the pantry and pour everybody into the pool, taking "whatchu got" and making chili. It would start on the first cold day of fall. You know, the day you are forced to put on a sweater? That would always be my first helping of Dad's chili, a recipe that would progressively get hotter and hotter as the season grew colder and colder. By late January to middle February, Dad's chili recipe would make a firefighter sweat. But, was Dad's dish REALLY considered chili, or is it more of a stew?
RECIPES
107.5 Zoo FM

A Heartfelt Thank You to Snowplow Drivers in Montana

First, we want to say thank you for all of your hard work. Snowplow drivers in Montana don't get enough credit. Being a snowplow driver in Montana isn't easy. Montana winters are rough, and snowplow drivers are always on call. In addition to braving harsh winter conditions, drivers also have to be aware of other drivers on the road.
MONTANA STATE
107.5 Zoo FM

107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

107.5 Zoo FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy