MDAH announces a special exhibit opening Jan. 12

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A special exhibition will open at in the lobby of the William F. Winter Archives & History building in Jackson on Wednesday, January 12.

Emerging Grace: Andrew Bucci’s Early Works will feature Bucci’s earliest artworks, sketches, and biographical materials. The artifacts showcased in this exhibit are from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History’s (MDAH) Andrew Bucci Collection.

“Andrew Bucci’s lifelong involvement in the Mississippi arts community played a central role in his artistic journey and in his extraordinary creative legacy. It’s a story that is richly documented in the sketchbooks, scrapbooks and biographical materials that constitute the new Andrew Bucci Collection at the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. By donating these treasures to MDAH, Andrew’s estate wishes to honor, preserve, and illuminate his life’s work and help cultivate a deeper understanding of one of Mississippi’s most revered visual artists,” said the niece of Andrew Bucci, Margaret Bucci.

The special exhibition will run through March 12, 2022, and it will be open to the public at the following times:

  • Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday-Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The first History Is Lunch program of the 2022 year will feature Margaret Bucci and Beth Batton, curator of the Emerging Grace exhibit.

