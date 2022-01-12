ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Hatching Trailer Reminds Us That Birds Will Take Vengeance on Your Family

By Anne Victoria Clark, @annevclark
Vulture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you kind to birds? If a bird flew in your house, would you kill it? Or care for it until it died of natural causes? You might think twice about your answer once you watch the trailer for IFC Midnight’s Hatching, the directorial debut from Finnish filmmaker Hanna...

www.vulture.com

/Film

The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild Trailer: Disney+ Takes Us Back To The Lost World

Our friends from the "Ice Age" movies are back and facing new challenges in "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild," the newest film in the long-running franchise. Crash and Eddie off on their own this time, and it's up to the rest of the gang to try to rescue them in this entry, which is heading directly to Disney+ later this month. Check out the latest trailer below.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Searchlight Nabs Daisy Edgar-Jones Thriller ‘Fresh’ Ahead of Fest

Searchlight has landed the worldwide rights to Legendary’s Sundance-bound thriller Fresh. Normal People breakout Daisy Edgar-Jones and Marvel actor Sebastian Stan star in the movie from director Mimi Cave and producers Adam McKay and Kevin Messick. The movie will stream exclusively across Disney’s streaming platforms. Fresh‘s US premiere date will be on Hulu on March 4, with an international debut later in the spring on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. But first, Fresh is due to premiere in the Midnight section of the virtual Sundance Film Festival. The logline reads: “Fresh follows Noa (Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring...
MOVIES
Vulture

The Worst Person in the World Has the Best Trailer of the Week

Contrary to popular belief, even Scandinavians do not have their shit together all the time. Take Julie (Renate Reinsve), the star of The Worst Person in the World, who is 30 years old and feeling wayward as hell. In the latest trailer for the Norwegian film — premiering online here on Vulture — Julie finds herself in and out and in love with a cool Oslo cartoonist (Bergman Island’s Anders Danielsen Lie) and possibly a cool Oslo barista (Herbert Nordrum). “Sometimes I just want to feel things,” Julie says presumably moments before blowing up her life. At another point in the trailer, she literally falls through the floor. The Worst Person in the World is the third film in director Joachim Trier’s Oslo Trilogy and has received recognition from critics’ groups and festivals since Reinsve won Best Actress at Cannes last summer. Run (through a literally frozen city), don’t walk, to see this February 4 in limited release.
MOVIES
Vulture

The 355 Is Proof That Women Can Make Middling Action Movies, Too

No actor working today is haunted by the Strong Female Character the way Jessica Chastain is haunted by the Strong Female Character. You know the type — an aloof, hyper-competent exterior hiding some instance of formative trauma, and no time for anything so frivolous as romance unless it leads to betrayal or tragedy. To be a woman working as an actor is to engage in an ongoing, exhausting quest for material that’s strongly written, or at least not rife with lingering stereotypes. Chastain’s not exempt from that struggle, but the more power she’s had over the parts she chooses, the more she’s gravitated towards ones that, in their attempt to counter sexist clichés, have created a whole set of new ones. The character she plays in the lady spy drama The 355, a project she proposed and produced, is a steely CIA agent who’s introduced cheerfully beating up a colleague at the Langley gym when a new assignment arrives. Mace is a loner whose life revolves around her job and whose only confidant is her partner and best friend Nick (Sebastian Stan), who she falls into bed with right before the supposedly easy operation they’re on goes wrong and appears to leave him dead.
MOVIES
horrornews.net

NEW TRAILER & POSTER: EXORCIST VENGEANCE

First look trailer and poster for EXORCIST VENGEANCE. Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired North American rights to supernatural horror film EXORCIST VENGEANCE starring internationally recognized action star Robert Bronzi (Death Kiss, The Gardener) and acclaimed actor Stephen Berkoff (Rambo : First Blood Part II, Beverly Hills Cop, “Vikings” ). Uncork’d will release the Millman Productions, Titan Global Entertainment and Proportion Productions production on Digital and DVD Feb 8, 2022.
MOVIES
10000birds.com

What Was Your First Bird of 2022?

What was your first bird of the year this year, 2022? Here’s hoping it was something memorable, awesome, exciting, or some other positive adjective. At least I hope it wasn’t a pigeon! And while we were all hoping 2021 would be better than 2020 it seems like we have to hope that 2022 manages to improve on the previous two years. It can’t be worse, right? Right? Please…
ANIMALS
womenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: “Hatching” Is a Twisted Coming-of-Age Story About a Young Gymnast and an Egg

Overwhelmed by the demands of her image-obsessed mother, a 12-year old girl channels the motherly love she’s not receiving into nurturing a strange egg she discovers in the woods in “Hatching.” A trailer for Hanna Bergholm’s Sundance pic introduces us to Tinja (Siiri Solalinna), a competitive gymnast, and her mother, a blogger consumed with projecting an idealized version of her family to her followers.
ENTERTAINMENT
First Showing

First Trailer for Giant Egg Film 'Hatching' Premiering at Sundance '22

"I'll take care of you…" IFC Midnight has unveiled the first trailer for Hatching, a freaky Finnish horror thriller from filmmaker Hanna Bergholm, making her feature directorial debut. This will be premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival later this month, which is a big stop for this one, before hitting theaters in April. 12-year-old Tinja is desperate to please her mother, a woman obsessed with presenting the image of a perfect family. One night, Tinja finds a strange egg. She brings it home and nurtures it in her bed. What hatches is beyond belief. There definitely ain't a bird in there. Starring Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä, Saija Lentonen, and Jani Volanen. "Hatching is a fascinating portrait of the nature of maternal instinct, as Tinja battles to come to terms with the genuine emotional bond with her grotesque and bloodthirsty new found family while contending with the fraying connection to her own demanding mother." Oh damn! This looks like the kind of twisty, scary creature features they don't make anymore. You have to see this trailer.
MOVIES
Vulture

Scream 5 Trailer: Drop the 5, Just Scream. It’s Cleaner.

Ten years since Scream 4 and 25 since the original Scream, here’s the brand-new trailer for Scream (2022). For what’s technically Scream 5, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett took the George Foreman–Jason Derulo approach to this reboot and simply named it after its Wes Craven predecessor. Scream features several cast members from the original Scream, including Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, and Marley Shelton. “I’ve seen this movie before,” Campbell mic-drops in the final trailer. Ghostface is terrorizing a new generation, made up of actors Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, Jack Quaid, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, and Melissa Barrera. Whoever’s behind the mask has apparently learned how to hack home-security systems, updating the self-aware slasher series with 2021 gags. Scream didn’t come out in time for Halloween (or Halloween Kills, on Peacock October 15). Watch Scream in theaters on January 14.
MOVIES
Vulture

Mark Ruffalo to Play a Locksmith Dad in Netflix’s All the Light We Cannot See

After getting cast as Ryan Reynolds’s father in The Adam Project, Mark Ruffalo has landed yet another role as a Netflix dad. This time, he’ll star as Parisian locksmith Daniel LeBlanc in the streamer’s limited-series adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s World War II novel All the Light We Cannot See. Daniel wants to give his blind teenage daughter, Marie-Laure, as much independence as possible while also protecting her — and the secret gem they carry — from Nazi occupation. Blind actress Aria Mia Loberti will make her acting debut as Marie-Laure, and Hugh Laurie will round out this onscreen family as Etienne LeBlanc, Daniel’s uncle. Etienne is a reclusive WWI hero who deals with PTSD and records secret radio broadcasts as part of the French Resistance. Werner, a German soldier whose crosses paths with Marie-Laure in occupied France, has not been officially cast yet. Netflix’s take on the Pulitzer Prize–winning novel will consist of four episodes directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy). Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment, which was behind Stranger Things and Shadow and Bone, will produce the series, which will be written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders). Joe Strechay, who was the blindness consultant on See, will also serve as the blindness and accessibility consultant for this production. We don’t have a release date for All the Light We Cannot See yet, but you can catch Ruffalo and his big dad energy in The Adam Project on March 11.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Who Is the Girl (Seemingly) Hunted and Eaten in the Yellowjackets Premiere?

Spoilers follow for Yellowjackets through episode nine, “Doomcoming.”. Yellowjackets is awash in, for lack of a better term, weird shit, with just enough ambiguity to make you wonder whether what you’re watching is real, imagined, or somewhere in between. On the one hand, you could enjoy the show for the ensemble’s dedicated performances, the pitch-perfect soundtrack choices, and the thoughtful portrait of, in the words of Dr. Ellie Sattler, “sexism in survival situations” without treating it like a puzzle to be unlocked. On the other hand, whether in the 1996 or 2021 timelines, there are inexplicable things that are just pretty damn fun to theorize about! What is the deal with that monstrous eyeless man and that red glint to Taissa’s gaze? How long can an individually owned furniture store really survive in an era of Ikea, Ashley, and Bob’s? Why is Shauna’s daughter, Callie, such a brat? Is Lottie, revealed in “Doomcoming” as the Antler Queen from the premiere episode, really clairvoyant and are her visions actually the future? And doesn’t that symbol carved in the trees and the cabin’s attic floorboards look like a woman’s body speared through and hung up with a hook?
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Sundance horror Hatching cracks open a living nightmare with first trailer

Ahead of its virtual Sundance premiere next week, IFC Films has released a trailer for the Finnish creature horror Hatching which is directed by Hanna Bergholm and follows a 12-year-old Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) whose discovery of a mysterious egg in the woods turns into a grotesque living nightmare. Watch it here…
MOVIES
Vulture

Netflix Wants to Turn Scott Pilgrim Into an Anime Character

As Wallace Wells would say, it’s amazing what we can do with computers these days. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is developing an anime adaptation of Scott Pilgrim, the Bryan Lee O’Malley graphic novel series about a slacker who can’t date the girl he likes until he defeats her seven evil exes. If this show gets a series order, Science Saru will provide the animation work. The veteran Japanese studio contributed to Disney+’s Star Wars: Visions anthology series, and also made it onto our list of the 100 most influential anime sequences for its work on Devilman Crybaby. Universal Studio Group’s UCP division, which brought us shows like Chucky and The Umbrella Academy, would produce.
COMICS
Vulture

jeen-yuhs Walks to a February 16 Release on Netflix

You don’t have to be a genius to know that Ye (formerly Kanye West) has impacted music over the past two decades. But why not see it from the jeen-yuhs himself anyway? Ye documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is set to premiere February 16 on Netflix and air over three weeks, the streamer announced on January 10. The announcement came with a new teaser for the doc, featuring Ye speaking to rapper Rhymefest in 2002. “Me and Fest got into an argument,” Ye says in the clip. “I feel like he disrespected me, man. Tried to say I wasn’t a genius, shit.” Fest replies, “But who are you to call yourself a genius?” The teaser also features a number of clips from over the years, including Ye with Jay-Z and Pharrell; his debut event for The Life of Pablo; and footage of his late mother, Donda.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Theory on Driving at Night

Having released two feature films in 2021, Ryusuke Hamaguchi was already having a good year before his latest, Drive My Car, started racking up year-end awards and nominations. The film is also a genuine hit, playing to sold-out screenings in New York, Los Angeles, and elsewhere. All of that has now made Hamaguchi, one of the most exciting directors to come out of Japan in the past decade (his two previous features, 2015’s Happy Hour and 2018’s Asako I & II, were among the best films of their respective years), something of an art-house household name. With good reason, too. Based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, Drive My Car (which also appeared on the year-end top-ten lists of all three of Vulture’s film critics) is a mesmerizing, heartbreaking, occasionally hilarious drama about Yūsuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima, who also has awards buzz), an actor-director who, after the sudden death of his wife, travels to Hiroshima to direct an avant-garde adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya. The film focuses on Kafuku’s relationship with his driver, Misaki (a transcendent Tōko Miura), and with a young actor named Takatsuki (Masaki Okada), who just happened to be having an affair with Kafuku’s wife before she died. In mood and subject matter, the film also bears some similarities to Hamaguchi’s other feature released this year, Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, which is a series of three offbeat stories revolving around the strange ways that relationships mutate and endure. I spoke to Hamaguchi recently about both films, the liberties he took with Murakami’s original, the abstract beauty of driving at night, and more.
MOVIES
Vulture

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe

In 1986, when Lily Tomlin won a Tony for her one-woman show, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, the show was a blockbuster, critically and publicly adored. Tomlin’s wit animated the solo play’s many characters, written for and with her by her longtime partner (now wife) Jane Wagner. Tomlin’s deft comic slyness and Wagner’s quippy, heartfelt text were the right weapons for the moment — padded swords that batted their laughing audiences toward humanism and curiosity. The mood was bubbly, the content serious: Characters were by turns queer, homeless, disaffected, or devoutly feminist. Those who loved the show loved it madly, and while I never saw it, I had friends who watched the VHS of the movie version over and over and over.
MOVIES
Vulture

Beneath the Clichés, Archive 81 Is a Slow-Burning Horror Scorcher

In the realms of cosmic and Gothic horror, simplicity is key. An image so impossible to comprehend that it turns a person mad, as in H.P. Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness, or a sound on such a unique register or pitch that it bends a body into revolt, as in Edgar Allan Poe’s The Tell-Tale Heart. The stripped-down nature of those styles emphasize how the universe is a nightmare of horror and evil, and we are practically powerless against forces far grander than ourselves.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Love is Blind Opens Their Heart (and Pods) for Season 2

As our favorite quarantine shows make a comeback (Tiger King 2 released in November 2022 and Too Hot To Handle comes out later this month), we are reminded that in these trying times, the only thing that really matters is true love. Ok, maybe gossiping about reality show contestants on the internet can be #2 on the list after love. The messy, strangely addicting Netflix series, Love is Blind, is back again for a season 2. More hopeless romantics are put into “pods” that isolate them from the outside world to speed date other singles, in hopes of getting married by the time Netflix asks you if you’re still watching. Once a contestant has accepted a proposal, they will be able to see their future spouse for the first time as they plan their upcoming wedding. The show has two successful relationships from their first season that led to “I do” at the altar. But the show also left contestants heartbroken and alone at the altar as well.
TV SERIES

