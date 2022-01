American Pickers fans might need to rethink their Saturday night plans. The History Channel show now has a new time slot. Usually, American Pickers stars Mike and Robbie Wolfe and Danielle Colby greet us each Monday night at 9/8 CT. With the first day of the workweek over, fans could crash on their couches after a long day and a hot supper and catch up on the new adventures of the Wolfe brothers and Colby. Sometimes, if they’re lucky, that means they’ll find a classic car or unique piece of burlesque history. But almost always, the hosts of the show meet a fellow collectible enthusiast with a touching story about how these items reminded them of a significant time in their lives. Even something as small as an old motor oil sign can bring people back to their childhood, and that’s why the American Pickers dedicate so much of their time to finding these special items.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO