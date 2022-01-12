Canandaigua Academy grad Ryan Poles in running for Giants GM opening

A Canandaigua Academy graduate is in the running to be the next New York Giants General Manager.

ArrowheadPride.com reports the Giants have asked the Kansas City Chiefs for permission to interview Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. The 36 year old Poles has been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as a scout and working his way to his current job. He played a key role in the Chief’s very successful 2021 draft.

Poles was a finalist for the Carolina Panthers GM opening last year. He was the Gatorade State Player of the Year in 2002 with the Braves. A two-way lineman with Canandaigua, Poles went on to play college football at Boston College and played

