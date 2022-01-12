ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Department of Aging seeks nominations for Senior Hall of Fame

Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 1 day ago

The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is now accepting nominations for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame, open to adults age 65 and older who excel in the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts and the labor force.
“Older residents enrich our communities on a daily basis with their wide range of experiences and achievements,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Especially as we continue to navigate challenging times, the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame is a great program to spotlight older adults for their successes and bring them some well-deserved recognition.”
The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame was established by the General Assembly in 1994 to honor older adults’ accomplishments and contributions to their communities. Each year, four Illinoisans age 65 or older are inducted into the Hall of Fame for their work in community service, education, arts or the labor force. Nominations for 2022 inductees must be submitted by June 1. For more information or to submit a nomination, please visit https://www2.illinois.gov/aging/HallofFame.
“Most of us can think of an older friend or neighbor who has made an impact in our life, and nominating that person for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame is a wonderful way to show your appreciation,” said IDoA Director Paula Basta. “I encourage everyone to help the Department on Aging recognize older adults with a long history of helping and inspiring others.”
IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity and quality of life.
For information about the Department’s programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/aging/programs or contact the Senior HelpLine toll-free at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Education
Robinson Daily News

Newton DUI Risk Education classes scheduled

The Jasper County Health Department offers the local Risk Education classes every month, with rotating evening classes. DUI Risk Education is for persons who have received a minimal, moderate or significant risk level and are seeking to get their driving privileges re-instated.
NEWTON, IL
Robinson Daily News

Circuit Judge Morgan elected to two-year term

Circuit Judge Melissa A. Morgan has been elected Chief Judge of the Second Judicial Circuit of Illinois for a two-year term beginning Jan. 1. Judge Morgan was recently elected to the position by her fellow circuit judges and she succeeds the Honorable Thomas J. Tedeschi, Franklin County Resident Circuit Judge, who concluded his term as Chief Judge on Dec. 31.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Department Of Aging#Senior Hall Of Fame#The General Assembly#The Hall Of Fame#The Department On Aging#Illinoisans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
412
Followers
155
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy