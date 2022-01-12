ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Artist Marion Peru’s New Music Video Gives Feel Good Vibes

By Melissa Gill
When Las Vegas artist Marion Peru was a young girl, she listened to her mom singing Sinatra in the kitchen. Like her mom, she too found herself in love with music.

Peru performed Las Vegas shows singing Top 40 hits with former cover band, Soultry City , at several places on the Strip including Caesars, MGM, Delano, and Bound at Cromwell for 3 years, which was her longest running gig.

Her original R & B song, “Broken,” received 32K views on YouTube.

The Las Vegas songstress plays ambient music as we sit down at her kitchen table to chat. Peru’s furry friends bark from a distant room at my arrival. Her long teal hair is tied up in a playful bun and there is a beautiful photo of her late mother nearby on display. Music themed decor is sprinkled throughout her cozy home.

By day, she slings food at a restaurant and by night she creates music, posts silly TikTok videos with her boyfriend Lawrence and roller skates with her tribe.

Last year she released her music video, “Pretty When You Smile.” Now she’s got another music video in the works and it’s a vibe. Marion talks with Off The Strip about her mom, songwriting and her forthcoming music video, “French 75.”

What sparked your interest in singing?

I would hear my mom sing in the kitchen songs by Frank Sinatra and Celine Dion. My mom was a good mentor. She was the one showing me how to have facial expressions on stage, how to engage with the crowd. She paid her way through college with a singing scholarship in choir in the Philippines.

Marion with her mom

Once I started to see artists on TV, like the Spice Girls, I thought, ‘I want to be like that.’ Then, I got introduced to R & B music, which I fell in love with through Monica and Beyonce in Destiny’s Child.

I was an only child, so I would spend a lot of time singing in the mirror and pretending I was in a music video.

Where was your favorite place that you’ve performed in Las Vegas so far and why?

The Jam [at The Space]  is my all time favorite because it showcases local talent. The people who host it are so welcoming and make you feel part of a family. It’s like the only open mic where it feels like everyone really supports each other.

Is The Jam the first place where you performed your original music?

Yes, I wrote songs just for that. I didn’t know what to expect. I loved it so much.

Which local artists would you like to collaborate with and why?

First one is Tanna Marie. We started writing together and I’m looking forward to working with her. When I saw Tanna perform at The Jam, I thought, ‘Oh, that’s a star.’ She motivated me to believe I could do this. [Despite] all the things she’s been through, she’s thriving and going for it. I’ve thought about giving up so many times, but this is my therapy. When I’m sad, I have to do this. I can use it to heal myself.

And Darvianna, she’s really good.

The Five faves

Favorite local restaurant: Sushiro (a hole in the wall place with the best sushi in town)

Favorite song to sing at karaoke: It’s a tie between “At Last” by Etta James and “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton

Favorite Fashion Designer: I’m not really into brand names. If I find something cute and affordable, I’m happy

Favorite local store: Burlington (They have the best deals on home decor and cute shoes)

Favorite local artist: Tanna Marie, hands down


How has working a 9 to 5 job in the restaurant industry affected your music? What are some challenges that come with trying to juggle both?

I still have to have the drive and creativity to write songs after getting off work [while] trying to support myself. As a waitress, you have to be an actress. When you’re having a bad day, you have to put on a smile and pretend like everything is okay. Music is exactly the opposite of that. You are able to say exactly how you’re feeling, but you can’t do that at work.

I have one song I wrote, “Let Me Love You,” on my BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) account. BMI is where you register songs to get paid for them if they play anywhere. It got played 900-something times and I got paid $50. I needed that $50 to show me that it’s possible.

Do you have any upcoming performances in town?

I don’t have any upcoming performances. Lately, I’ve been really on my writing thing [and] writing songs, creating content and music videos. After I have written a whole song, I’ll write the complete version without the scribbles inside a notebook, [which] will be all my Grammy award-winning songs. I just started [doing this] months ago.

Tell me about your new song “French 75.”

[My latest song] “French 75,” it’s a club song and [about] enjoying the moment type of thing.

What do you love most about creating music videos?

I love that there are no rules when it comes to creating music videos, anything goes.

Before “French 75,” you created a music video for your single, “Pretty When You Smile.” What did you learn from your prior video shoot that you will apply to this one?

I learned from my prior video shoot to not be afraid to go all out. I could tell I was being timid.

What’s your favorite memory from filming, “French 75”?

My favorite thing about my music video is that everyone was just enjoying themselves, having fun. It didn’t feel like work at all. Shout out to Sk8 Tribe for their awesome skating [in the video]!

Describe what reaching success in your music career looks like to you.

To have a life similar to one of my favorite artists, Emily King. She’s not so famous that she can’t go to the grocery store without everyone bombarding her, but she’s famous enough to not have to go serve breakfast.

Feature image and above image by Rachel Smith

If you could pick to sing anywhere in the world, where would you perform and why?

Somewhere on stage where my family is from on my mom’s side, Buhi in the Philippines. If they could see me perform [in front of] hundreds or thousands of people [who are] loving my music and saw that I made it, I think that would be my favorite place.

What’s something you would tell your younger self about making music?

I would tell myself to be authentic from the very beginning because conforming to everything that everyone else thinks isn’t going to get you anywhere.

When will your music video, “French 75,” be released and where can we see it?

The video release date hasn’t been revealed yet and when it goes live it will be available on YouTube.

To keep up-to-date on Marion’s music, follow her on Instagram, TikTok and Spotify.

