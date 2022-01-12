ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

CBPU board to meet Monday to consider new director

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QriPx_0djgNqsC00

The Coldwater Board of Public Utilities will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday to consider hiring Paul Jakubczak, 52, as its new director.

Resigned director Jeff Budd pushed the board to move as fast as possible rather than wait until the February meeting to decide.

Budd is still advising the board while taking on his new job as the chief financial officer for local international manufacturer Sekisui Voltek.

“I do miss working with the (CBPU). I enjoyed my time with the city," he said.

One of the first jobs for a new manager will be to replace Jim Odneal, the utility eclectic engineering manager. Odneal will take the position of assistant director of utilities in Bowling Green, Ohio.

The new job is just 14 miles from his home. His wife teaches in a school system in Toledo.

Director of Electric and Gas Systems for the Ft. Pierce, Fla., municipal utility system, Jakubczak spent more than an hour answering questions during a meeting Tuesday. He called for transparency from the operation. He said he would need to lean on the current water/wastewater for expertise since his background is in electrical.

CBPU board chair Chris Stevens said the four board members present needed to consider the decision before acting. All seemed satisfied with the answers and the way Jakubczak handled himself.

He and his wife had spent three days in Coldwater meeting officials and talking to the staff. He said both are from the Midwest, Indiana and Illinois, so they would not have trouble adjusting back to cold weather.

The city would need to prepare a proposed contract and negotiate a salary. Jakubczak said he and his wife would then need to discuss that. He said he could be available in two to four weeks after the decisions are made.

After members of the board and city officials screened the 16 applicants, Jakubczak became the focus of the process to replace Budd.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Australia cancels Djokovic visa a second time, tennis star faces possible deportation

Tennis star Novak Djokovic faces possible deportation from Australia after the country’s immigration minister canceled his visa for a second time on Friday. The decision is the latest twist in a saga that has drawn global headlines and become a flashpoint in the debate over Covid-19 vaccination mandates. It could end the Serb’s bid for a record 21st major title at the Australian Open tournament, which starts Monday.
TENNIS
The Hill

Sinema, Manchin curb Biden's agenda

President Biden for a second time in two months on Thursday saw his agenda limited by a senator from his own party, curbing the White House’s influence and power and raising questions about what accomplishments his party will bring to this year’s midterms. This time it was Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Coldwater, MI
State
Indiana State
Coldwater, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#His New Job#Cbpu#Electric And Gas Systems#The Ft
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

420
Followers
292
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy