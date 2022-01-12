CBPU board to meet Monday to consider new director

The Coldwater Board of Public Utilities will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday to consider hiring Paul Jakubczak, 52, as its new director.

Resigned director Jeff Budd pushed the board to move as fast as possible rather than wait until the February meeting to decide.

Budd is still advising the board while taking on his new job as the chief financial officer for local international manufacturer Sekisui Voltek.

“I do miss working with the (CBPU). I enjoyed my time with the city," he said.

One of the first jobs for a new manager will be to replace Jim Odneal, the utility eclectic engineering manager. Odneal will take the position of assistant director of utilities in Bowling Green, Ohio.

The new job is just 14 miles from his home. His wife teaches in a school system in Toledo.

Director of Electric and Gas Systems for the Ft. Pierce, Fla., municipal utility system, Jakubczak spent more than an hour answering questions during a meeting Tuesday. He called for transparency from the operation. He said he would need to lean on the current water/wastewater for expertise since his background is in electrical.

CBPU board chair Chris Stevens said the four board members present needed to consider the decision before acting. All seemed satisfied with the answers and the way Jakubczak handled himself.

He and his wife had spent three days in Coldwater meeting officials and talking to the staff. He said both are from the Midwest, Indiana and Illinois, so they would not have trouble adjusting back to cold weather.

The city would need to prepare a proposed contract and negotiate a salary. Jakubczak said he and his wife would then need to discuss that. He said he could be available in two to four weeks after the decisions are made.

After members of the board and city officials screened the 16 applicants, Jakubczak became the focus of the process to replace Budd.