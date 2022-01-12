ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd ‘interested in Tariq Lamptey transfer to fight Wan-Bissaka for spot but £10m short of Brighton’s asking price’

By Dave Fraser
 1 day ago

MANCHESTER UNITED are keen to sign Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey - but are £10million off the Seagulls' asking price, according to reports.

Ralf Rangnick has rotated Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot since taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30d7rd_0djgNpzT00
Man Utd want Tariq Lamptey but are £10m short of Brighton's £40m valuation, say reports Credit: Reuters

But neither has impressed the German, with the £50m ex-Crystal Palace star lacking the attacking prowess required to thrive in the modern-day game.

And there are fears over Dalot - a Jose Mourinho buy in 2018 - due to his defensive vulnerabilities.

Rangnick is now targeting ex-Chelsea man Lamptey, 21, to solve his conundrum, according to the Daily Mail.

The United boss is prioritising a new right-back and holding midfielder this month.

However, in his desire to land a player in both positions, Rangnick is currently £10m adrift of Brighton's £40m asking price.

United are willing to part with £30m to sign Lamptey - who struggled with a hamstring injury last year.

But Lamptey - tipped for an England call-up despite Gareth Southgate's embarrassment of riches in that department - could be a perfect fit for United.

The defender is able to play as a full-back in a back-four - with Rangnick favouring a 4-2-2-2 formation - or as a wing-back in a back five.

Lamptey - a two-cap Under-21s international - joined Brighton in the summer of 2020.

Despite his injury woes, he's managed 31 Premier League appearances in that time, including 12 this season as Graham Potter's side sit ninth - just eight points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal and with a game in hand.

