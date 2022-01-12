Lady Wolves fall short to Queens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Newberry Wolves women’s basketball team scored 25 bench points, but costly turnovers helped lift the Queens Royals to a 75-58 victory over Newberry at Curry Arena on Jan. 5.

With the loss, Newberry women’s basketball drops to 2-11 on the season and 2-8 in conference play.

Newberry went into Wednesday’s game having won nine of their last 10 matchups against Queens. The Wolves loss gives Queens their first win of the new year and their first victory over Newberry since 2019.

Despite the loss, Newberry had two players score in double figures and a near double-double performance. Junior Giulia Bongiorno led the wolves in scoring, dropping 12 points (6-of-10 FG) and four rebounds on the night. Redshirt Junior Tyla Stolberg contributed 10 points off the bench and seven rebounds, while redshirt junior Ericka Wiseley posted a near double-double performance by grabbing a season-high 10 rebounds (6 off., 4 def.) and eight points. The Wolves bench outscored Queens bench 25-9, but the effort wasn’t enough in the tough loss.

The Queens Royals ended Wednesday’s game with five players in double-figures, with Finley Lefevers leading the attack with a career-high 16 points and seven rebounds. Fellow Royal Kiana Barkhoff had an impressive double-double performance grabbing 10 rebounds (1 off., 9 def.) and 10 points to help push Queens past Newberry. Despite low bench scoring, the Royals shot 46% from the field, which was crucial in the victory.