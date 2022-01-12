ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Lady Wolves fall short to Queens

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5hwu_0djgMB5Y00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Newberry Wolves women’s basketball team scored 25 bench points, but costly turnovers helped lift the Queens Royals to a 75-58 victory over Newberry at Curry Arena on Jan. 5.

With the loss, Newberry women’s basketball drops to 2-11 on the season and 2-8 in conference play.

Newberry went into Wednesday’s game having won nine of their last 10 matchups against Queens. The Wolves loss gives Queens their first win of the new year and their first victory over Newberry since 2019.

Despite the loss, Newberry had two players score in double figures and a near double-double performance. Junior Giulia Bongiorno led the wolves in scoring, dropping 12 points (6-of-10 FG) and four rebounds on the night. Redshirt Junior Tyla Stolberg contributed 10 points off the bench and seven rebounds, while redshirt junior Ericka Wiseley posted a near double-double performance by grabbing a season-high 10 rebounds (6 off., 4 def.) and eight points. The Wolves bench outscored Queens bench 25-9, but the effort wasn’t enough in the tough loss.

The Queens Royals ended Wednesday’s game with five players in double-figures, with Finley Lefevers leading the attack with a career-high 16 points and seven rebounds. Fellow Royal Kiana Barkhoff had an impressive double-double performance grabbing 10 rebounds (1 off., 9 def.) and 10 points to help push Queens past Newberry. Despite low bench scoring, the Royals shot 46% from the field, which was crucial in the victory.

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

Lady Wolves roll past Mars Hill

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves women’s basketball team took down Mars Hill on Jan. 8, 71-46 in a crucial conference win to get their first victory of 2022, inside Eleazer Arena. The Wolves opened the game on a 10-2 run, starting the game with a three-pointer from Courtney...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves men fall to Lincoln Memorial

HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Newberry College Wolves (6-7, 6-5 SAC) fell to the Railsplitters of Lincoln Memorial (11-2, 8-2 SAC) by a score of 82-64 on Jan. 5. The Railsplitters came out strong, taking an early 20-3 advantage, but Newberry showed their toughness as they pushed to crawl back into the game with three straight three-pointers from Jalen Johnson and Robin Bedford to cut the deficit to ten. However, Lincoln Memorial answered with an 11-1 run to take a 43-23 lead into the halftime break.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

NA boys and girls basketball cap a busy week

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy Eagles won three of four games against Wardlaw on Friday, Jan 7. The varsity girls won 69-35 with senior Daja Taylor scoring 31, Allison Joyner 11, Kailey Cheek nine, Caroline Senn eight, Madison Rivers seven, Khloe Cherk two, and Baylee Kinard one point. The...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Lady Wolverines fall to Newberry Academy

WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines traveled to Calhoun Falls to take on the Lady Flashes in a region matchup on Jan. 4, before heading home to take on Newberry Academy the following night. Whitmire struggled with the press most of the night against Calhoun Falls and in turn took...
WHITMIRE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
Newberry, SC
Basketball
Newberry, SC
Sports
Newberry Observer

Wolverine boys take down Eagles

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire varsity boys’ basketball team won their first contest of 2022 with a 54-48 victory over Newberry Academy on Jan. 5. The Wolverines held the lead through clutch free throw shooting in the fourth quarter. Whitmire was led by junior Jacob Dickerson who had 15...
WHITMIRE, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves finish fourth at NWCA National Duals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the snow fell outside the Kentucky Expo Center, the Newberry wrestling team continued their winning ways inside as they earned two wins over nationally ranked opponents in #3 McKendree (Illinois) and #14 Upper Iowa. These wins sent them into Friday’s semifinal round at day one...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Newberry Observer

Pizza and Pajamas with the Tigers

NEWBERRY — Newberry Middle School hosted their second community outreach event on Dec. 15 called “Pizza and Pajamas with the Tigers.” During the event, NMS provided each car with a pizza and a bag of information and resources, each student was also given a book. NMS first...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy