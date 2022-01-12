ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CES: Transparent and curved OLED displays, 4K projectors, sleep assistants and more

CNET

The 97-inch LG G2 is the biggest OLED TV yet. The 42-inch C2 is the smallest

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OLED TVs have better picture quality than the more common and less-expensive LCD-based TVs, but they're also available in fewer different sizes. But at CES 2022, LG is closing the size gap and hoping to broaden OLED's appeal: The massive 97-inch and relatively diminutive 42-inch versions represent the largest and smallest OLEDs yet.
homecrux.com

LG Display to Showcase a Throne with Flexible OLED Display at CES 2022

LG Display is developing new products that integrate OLED displays. In the same endeavor, the Korean tech company will be demonstrating its new flexible OLED technology at CES 2022. The company will be presenting two new product concepts including the Media Chair, which looks like a throne featuring a rotating, curved OLED screen to create new and different lifestyles.
mspoweruser.com

LG announces OLED EX, its next-generation OLED TV technology

LG Display is a global leader in OLED technology. Today, LG Display revealed its latest OLED TV technology ‘OLED EX’ which improves overall picture quality by increasing brightness up to 30 percent compared to regular OLED displays. LG OLED EX technology highlights:. The EX Technology applied to the...
Interesting Engineering

Will Smart Glasses Soon Replace Smartphones?

Smart glasses nowadays can do everything that smartphones can but are also hands-free. They effectively blend our field of view with the virtual world through a combination of displays, sensors, software, and internet connectivity. They also boast a camera, speaker, and microphone. Unlike smartphones, they can even be controlled by...
Interesting Engineering

This is a Screen — And It Could be the Biggest Product Launch at CES 2022

It's not often that a tech company presents a consumer product that feels truly new, but Samsung might have done it. It's not the tech specs that make the company's new Freestyle projector stand out. They're good but not groundbreaking. What's different about the product unveiled this evening at a keynote address in the Venitian hotel on the Las Vegas strip is — ahem — the vibe.
videomaker.com

CES 2022: Skydio 2+ takes Best Drone of CES 2022

Congratulations to the Skydio 2+. This new self-flying drone has earned Videomaker’s award for Best Drone of CES 2022!. The new drone from Skydio builds on the success of the Skydio 2 and X2. The 2+ adds many new features and updates that promise better usability and control. The focus for the Skydio 2+ is on AI-aided controls that make the drone easier to fly for new pilots. This latest release targets both enterprise users and consumers.
Gadget Flow

Most innovative gadgets of 2021

2021 brought us cutting-edge gadgets until the very end. From devices that make life easier at home to those that help us stay safe and healthy, these are the most innovative gadgets of 2021. Gadgets in 2021 were nothing short of awe-inspiring. Yes, this was the year LG introduced a...
The Associated Press

VIZIO's New M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Gaming Smart TV and M-Series Elevate Sound Bar Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its new M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Gaming Smart TV and M-Series Elevate Sound Bar, both being introduced in the coming year in 2022. The wins come ahead of CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally. The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories.
Android Headlines

Eufy Fixes Security Blind Spots With Two New Cameras At CES 2022

Eufy took to CES 2022 this week to unveil two new smart home cameras aimed at fixing blind spots often seen in the security segment. Or, more precisely, two new product lines. That’s according to recent reports detailing the products. Now, each of the new gadgets, which are dubbed...
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
Interesting Engineering

This Is the Biggest Consumer Tech Expected To Be Revealed at CES 2022

With the Omicron variant pushing the number of Covid-19 infections higher than at any point in the pandemic, the tech world is waiting to see if CES 2022 really will go ahead in person in Las Vegas next week. While a number of major exhibitors — including Google, Intel, GM, Mercedes Benz, Microsoft, chipmaker AMD, and PC manufacturer MSI — have announced they won’t be sending employees in-person to what’s ordinarily the world’s largest tech show, the event’s organizers insist that CES 2022 will take place as scheduled.
The Independent

Sony announces PlayStation VR2 alongside its first game at CES

Sony has announced the name of its upcoming new virtual reality headset: the PlayStation VR2.The new VR headset will work with the PS5, and Sony has been gradually revealing details of its design. Over the last year, it has shown off its controllers, as well as details of its specs, though it is yet to The perhaps obvious name was announced during Sony’s presentation at CES, the gadget show happening in Las Vegas. The lack of surprise was likened to the much-heralded announcement of the PS5’s logo, at the start of 2020, which ended up looking like the PS3 and...
Digital Trends

This gorgeous 65-inch OLED TV is $300 off at Best Buy right now

It’s not often that you find great OLED TV deals, so when Best Buy lowered this 65-inch LG Class C1 by $300 down to $1,799.99, you know it’s worth checking out. If you’re not familiar with what an OLED TV is, it’s essentially a technology that allows each pixel to light itself rather than relying on a backlight. This ultimately means that OLED screens can create a true black without any bloom, which makes colors overall seem sharper and altogether more vibrant.
Fortune

5 useful tools for remote workers unveiled at CES 2022

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. While many workers—and even more managers—hoped to be back at the office by now, COVID-19 and the Omicron variant have wrecked those plans. Google, Uber, and Ford, for instance, have pushed back their return-to-office dates—and in the case of Google and Uber, the postponement is indefinite.
UPI News

Robot, flying car, beermaker among innovations on tap at CES

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A humanoid robots, a flying car and a gadget for improved beer-making at home are among the tech innovations on display Thursday at the annual CES in Las Vegas. The consumer electronics showcase, which runs through Friday, is back in person after being held "virtually" last...
