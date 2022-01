Winter is upon us and it may seem there is little for a gardener to do. No weeding, nothing to plant, no flowers to pick. But last year’s garden may still have some remnants that, with a little imagination, can create something pleasing to the eye. I went out to my garden in early winter to see what dry flowers were still standing after my garden clean-up, and saw plenty to work with. I picked plenty and set them aside for making winter wreaths and arrangements.

GARDENING ・ 6 DAYS AGO