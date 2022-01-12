ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Value of Experts in Auto Cases

FOX Carolina
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney Richard Smith talks about the role...

www.foxcarolina.com

Otis Adams

Treasure Hunter Jailed After Refusing To Tell Where the Loot is Hidden

Deep-sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson was declared in contempt of court on December 15, 2015 and has been in prison ever since, his $1,000 a day fine mounting. Thompson's crime was refusing to disclose the location of 500 gold coins he found from a historically famous shipwreck which was overwhelmed by a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. Six years and counting, the research scientist is, so far, keeping his secret.
MotorBiscuit

Least Satisfying SUVs and Crossovers, According to Consumer Reports

The least satisfying SUVs and crossovers disappoint those who get behind the wheel. Consumer Reports chose them based on a member survey to measure the current state of owner satisfaction. Of them, these SUVs and crossovers turned out to be below expectations. More owners said they wouldn’t repurchase these vehicles. CR then combines the owners’ satisfaction and whether they’d purchase or not with its ratings on testing and reliability. Together, they make the least satisfying SUVs and crossovers, according to Consumer Reports.
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA NEWS) - Deputies are searching for a missing man, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies are searching for 38-year-old Gary Lance George. Deputies say he was last seen on Friday, January 7 at 10 p.m. near Halter Drive in Piedmont.
FOX Carolina

Ex-Greenville sheriff denied parole during virtual hearing

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department o Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCPPP) said former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis was denied parole following a hearing on Tuesday. Lewis spoke during the hearing and made a case for his parole. "I was able to get help through spiritual...
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 6 & 7, 2022

No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
FOX Carolina

"He stole every dime I had," claims SC trooper during Murdaugh bond hearing

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Alex Murdaugh was present for a virtual bond hearing on Monday that saw his lawyers try to lower his bond that was previously set at $7 million. Murdaugh's lawyer, Dick Harpootlian, argued during the hearing that his client's bond should be reduced due to the fact that he has no liquid assets available to post for bond.
CBS 42

With record-breaking COVID case numbers, experts urge masking indoors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to report record-breaking COVID cases, adding more than 12,000 in the past 24 hours. The state’s positivity rate still sits well above 40% as of Thursday, and medical experts say the numbers have never been this high. “We’re in the midst of about as […]
MotorBiscuit

New Law Allegedly Could Allow Police to Shut Down Your Vehicle with Universal “Kill Switch”

Government oversight is one of the major chasms that separate Republicans and Democrats, at least historically. But the issue of government control has been a popular one lately with COVID-19 protocols and mask mandates. However, a new law from Washington may require all new cars to install kill switches that law enforcement can control at their discretion to mitigate drunk driving and police chases.
FOX Carolina

SCSO: Deputies looking for car possibly involved in multiple incidents

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said deputies are trying to identify a vehicle possibly involved in multiple incidents. Deputies said the car appeared to be a blue/grey Pontiac G6 with black rims and a temporary tag taped in the back window. The vehicle was seen at an incident in Chesnee on January 12. According to deputies, It was also possibly involved in an armed robbery in York County on December 30, 2021.
CNET

Ford dealers can ban F-150 Lightning customers from reselling trucks to discourage scalpers

Ford is cracking down on anyone with mercenary intentions when it comes to buying an F-150 Lightning next year. In an effort to stop customers from quickly flipping their electric pickup truck for a hefty profit, Ford delivered a notice to dealerships issuing a new clause for soon-to-be owners. The note was posted on the F-150 Gen 14 forum on Friday. Should a dealer opt in, customers will be required to sign a "No-Sale" provision, banning them from reselling the truck within one year of ownership. The key here is, it's not required, Ford told Roadshow.
FOX Carolina

La. Supreme Court rules hospital can fire workers for not complying with vaccine mandate

NEW ORLEANS (KSLA/Gray News) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has reinstated a vaccine mandate at one of the state’s largest hospital systems. KSLA reported the court ruled on Friday that Ochsner has the right to fire its employees for failure to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, reinstating the decision after a court of appeals suspended the mandate.
Bay Net

Officers Apprehend Suspect In Theft From Auto Case

MARBURY, Md. - On December 28 at 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a call for suspicious activity in the 5400 block of Mason Springs Road in Marbury after someone reported observing an unknown male underneath a vehicle, which was parked in a driveway, and cutting something from the car. A...
Seattle Times

Toyota tops in U.S. car sales in 2021, a first for a foreign automaker

Toyota Motor sold more cars and trucks last year in the United States than General Motors, the first year in recorded history that a foreign automaker has outsold American manufacturers. GM, Ford Motor and other U.S. automakers produced and sold fewer cars than they were hoping to in 2021 because...
flarecord.com

Jan. 3: 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida docket for "auto negligence" cases

The following cases categorized as "auto negligence" were on the docket in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Jan. 3. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:. Case/Case #Lawyers. Thrazon Antonette Batton v. Carlos Eduardo Apollonio; Guilherme Apollonio. 2022-CA-000038-O Zachary Leacox (plaintiff's...
