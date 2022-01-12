Storm Reid’s Pixie Cut Was Inspired by Zoe Kravitz: ‘I Didn’t Expect to Love It This Much’

Storm Reid. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Stars — they’re just like Us, even when it comes to getting a new ‘do! Take Storm Reid, for example, who’s no stranger to bringing photo inspiration with her to the salon.

In a January 11 interview with Bustle, the 18-year-old Euphoria star revealed that Zoë Kravitz was the inspiration for her blonde pixie cut, which she famously debuted at the 2021 Met Gala. She’s continued to rock the look on social media and IRL ever since.

The actress put a lot of consideration into the short hairstyle before actually giving it a go for fashion’s biggest night out. “The idea just kept popping up in my mind,” she told the outlet. “I was trying to figure out what I was going to do with my hair, and I always was going back to some pictures that I had of Zoë Kravitz in my phone. But I resisted. As the days went on, I couldn’t find the perfect hairstyle.”

Eventually, she decided to take the plunge and debut the double take-worthy style — and unsurprisingly, she has no regrets.

“I’ve been loving my current hairstyle — my blonde pixie cut,” Reid continued. “To be honest, I didn’t expect to love it this much. I like to wear my short pixie straight, and I use Dark & Lovely’s blowout collection to do so. It keeps my hair frizz-free and pretty straight for seven days, which is pretty wild.”

Reid was named a brand ambassador for Dark & Lovely — a pioneer in Black beauty — in November. She serves as a spokesperson for all of the beauty brand’s offerings, including its Fade Resist and Blowout collections.

“I was just really excited to be in partnership with them and to have a product that is so significant in the Black community, and specifically with Black hair care,” Reid tells me, beaming. “Having the opportunity to be a part of a meaningful brand that has been around for a very long time but also continues to elevate their products, elevate their imagery and campaigns, and continue to do work in our communities, and be of service is really exciting.”

These days, you can catch Reid starring in season two of Euphoria, which premiered on HBO on Sunday, January 9. She plays little sister to Rue (Zendaya) in the hit teen drama.

