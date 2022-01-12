ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

Touchdown Club postponed

By Newberry Observer
 1 day ago

NEWBERRY — The banquet for the Newberry County Touchdown Club, scheduled for today, has been postponed because of the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The banquet will be rescheduled at a later date.

