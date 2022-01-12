Touchdown Club postponed

Happy New Year everyone! I would like to wish everyone a prosperous and healthy new year. It’s a blessing to witness another new year, in spite of all our continued challenges with COVID-19. It is still my pleasure over the past 16 months, as your councilwoman to share with you the information, activities and events in District 5. We continue to have some celebrations and obligations met, promises filled, initiatives begun and always progress to chart.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO