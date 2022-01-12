ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, NY

New York parents, school system condemn ‘unacceptable’ Spanish homework assignment

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nick Veronica
FOX40
FOX40
 1 day ago

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. ( WIVB ) – A New York school district is condemning a homework assignment given out by a Spanish teacher that some parents criticized as racist.

“The assignment created by the teacher and provided to students was unacceptable,” the Williamsville Central School District said in a statement.

The assignment, shared by concerned parents, asked students to translate phrases into Spanish. One item to translate was, “You are Mexican and ugly.” Down lower on the worksheet, a phrase to translate was, “You are pretty and American.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e19Cw_0djgLuKg00
Submitted with permission to NEXSTAR

The words “friendly” and “politely” in parenthesis are asking the students to decipher whether or not the Spanish “usted” form of the word — which is more formal — should be used.

If you test positive on an at-home test, do you need to report it?

“We are addressing the situation to ensure this does not happen again. The District does not condone any instructional material that denigrates our students, families, culture, or beliefs,” the statement said. “Our goal as a District is to create an intentionally welcoming learning environment, celebrating our community and its diversity. This assignment fails to meet our standard and will be dealt with appropriately.”

The board did not clarify whether it would take further action.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Williamsville, NY
Society
Williamsville, NY
Government
State
New York State
City
Williamsville, NY
Williamsville, NY
Education
FOX40

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet

(The Hill) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed some of the country’s largest social media and tech companies Thursday, arguing they had not been forthcoming following an August request for information. The four subpoenas were sent to Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet, the parent company of both […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York School#Central School#Condemn#Racism#Spanish#American#Nexstar#Usted
FOX40

Yuba City school closes temporarily due to surge of COVID-19 cases

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) – Yuba City Unified School District officials announced Thursday that Butte Vista Elementary will close temporarily in response to the rising rate of COVID-19 infections. In a bulletin to families, the district said the school would be closed from Friday, Jan. 14, until Monday, Jan. 18, with further information about COVID-19 […]
YUBA CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
FOX40

Is the metaverse a gamechanger for businesses?

Maybe you got a virtual reality headset for Christmas, but all it’s not just good for gaming. Just like the world wide web changed the game for businesses with online shopping and connection, the metaverse is poised to do the same again. Diana Doukas, the policy manager at Facebook, joined Sonseeahray to help guide us […]
TECHNOLOGY
FOX40

Tech companies spend millions on California political gifts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom solicited donations totaling nearly $227 million from Facebook, Google, Blue Shield and other private California companies and organizations to combat the coronavirus pandemic and help run parts of his administration, according to a report Thursday by the state’s political watchdog agency. “Behested payments” are contributions solicited by an […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday rejected releasing Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan from prison more than a half-century after the 1968 slaying left a deep wound during one of America’s darkest times. Newsom, who has cited RFK as his “political hero” and embraced the historical significance of his decision, rejected […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy