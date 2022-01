Some Massachusetts residents are having to wait weeks for trash services as companies are short staffed due to COVID-19. “COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state and nation-wide. Because of this, Republic Services has been impacted as well as the waste and recycling industry as a whole,” said Republic Services in a statement to MassLive. “We are doing everything we can to minimize delays and service our customers as fully as possible.”

WILBRAHAM, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO