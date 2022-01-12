ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

10 Million COVID Tests Earmarked for U.S. Schools to Try to Keep Doors Open

By Katie Wermus
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. government will give schools 5 million lab PCR tests and 5 million rapid tests in attempts to keep schools open after a surge of COVID-19...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Axios

The schools keep closing

Nearly two years after the arrival of the pandemic, America's schools are still struggling to provide kids with uninterrupted, high-quality education. Why it matters: Our children's futures — not just educational but also emotional, social and psychological — are at stake. By the numbers: Some 4,561 U.S. schools...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#U S#Covid#Cdc#Covid Tests Earmarked#Omicron#The White House#Cbs Mornings
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The 74

Confronting Teacher Shortages: State Passes New Law to Aid Aspiring Educators

In an effort to reduce longstanding teacher shortages, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in September creating new pathways to the classroom for would-be teachers who lack the proper credentials. Under the law, the state Department of Education will create a five-year pilot program in which officials will issue “limited certificates of eligibility” to prospective […]
EDUCATION
CNBC

Biden says U.S. to provide high-quality masks for free to Americans

President Joe Biden said the White House next week will announce how it is providing highly-quality masks to Americans for free. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., reintroduced legislation on Wednesday to distribute free N95 masks to every person in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon update...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

More COVID school closures spell the end of teachers unions empire

Imagine being a second grader in a major city right now. If you entered kindergarten during the 2019-20 school year, COVID first closed your school in March, potentially offering "remote learning." As you prepared to enter first grade the following fall, you were one of more than half of students...
EDUCATION
Fox News

'The Five' on COVID lockdowns and schools

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on January 4, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Hi, I'm Greg Gutfeld along with Jesse Watters, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Geraldo Rivera, and nail fire is her surf board, Dana Perino, THE FIVE.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
727K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy