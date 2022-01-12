ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is Ketamine Used for Medically? Alcoholism Could Be Next for Drug After Promising Study

Cover picture for the article

A study has found that infusions of ketamine alongside psychological therapy may be beneficial in the treatment of severe...

Related
ABC 4

What is ketamine and how is being used to treat addiction?

(Good Things Utah) – Today Deena Manzanares sat down to speak with Andrea Hanson M.Ed LCMHC and Callie, a now healed patient, to talk about her journey of overcoming addiction and how ketamine helped aid in the process. Andrea Hanson and the team with Symbios were able to work...
HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Dental Pain: Over-the-counter Pill Better Than Prescribed Opioid?

A study shows that a single dose of over-the-counter Naproxen Sodium (440 mg) is as effective, lasts longer, and was better tolerated than a single dose of a commonly prescribed opioid. Bayer Consumer Health Division announced today its clinical research study, “Analgesic efficacy of naproxen sodium versus hydrocodone/acetaminophen in acute...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Patient Outcomes After Opioid Dose Reduction Among Patients With Chronic Opioid Therapy

The net effects of prescribing initiatives that encourage dose reductions are uncertain. We examined whether rapid dose reduction after high-dose chronic opioid therapy (COT) associates with suicide, overdose, or other opioid-related adverse events. This retrospective cohort study included Oregon Medicaid recipients with high-dose COT. Claims were linked with prescription data from the prescription drug monitoring program and death data from vital statistics, 2014 to 2017. Participants were placed into 4 mutually exclusive dose trajectory groups after the high-dose COT period, and Cox proportional hazard models were used to examine the effect of dose changes on patient outcomes in the following year. Of the 14,596 high-dose COT patients, 4191 (28.7%) abruptly discontinued opioid prescriptions, 1648 (11.3%) reduced opioid dose before discontinuing, 6480 (44.4%) had a dose reduction but never discontinued, and 2277 (15.6%) had a stable or increasing dose. Discontinuation, whether abrupt (adjusted hazard ratio [aHR] 3.63; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.42–9.25) or with dose reduction (aHR 4.47, 95% CI 1.68–11.88) significantly increased risk of suicide compared with those with stable or increasing dose. By contrast, discontinuation or dose reduction reduced the risk of overdose compared with those with a stable or increasing dose (aHR 0.36–0.62, 95% CI 0.20–0.94). Patients with an abrupt discontinuation were more likely to overdose on heroin (vs. prescription opioids) than patients in other groups (P < 0.0001). Our study suggests that patients on COT require careful risk assessment and supportive interventions when considering opioid discontinuation or continuation at a high dose.
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Small prescriptions of magic mushrooms could help treat conditions like PTSD safely

LONDON — Magic mushrooms could become a safe treatment option for people dealing with mental health conditions like PTSD, according to new research. Researchers from King’s College London found small doses of the psychedelic drug psilocybin, a main ingredient in “magic” mushrooms, are not only good at easing disorders that are resistant to medication, but they also have no short or long-term side-effects in healthy people.
MENTAL HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

Study: Using cannabis with other medications carries risk

Cannabis use with other drugs may come with significant risks, a new study from Washington State University Suggests. Researchers with the university looked at cannabinoids and their metabolites and found that they interfere with enzymes that help metabolize drugs that are prescribed for a range of conditions, according to a release from earlier this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
clclt.com

How medical marijuana is used to treat a variety of conditions

Medical marijuana has been used for centuries as a treatment for many medical conditions. Recently, states such as California and Colorado have legalized medical marijuana which has given researchers access to more than just anecdotal evidence about its effectiveness at treating certain medical conditions. Medical marijuana has shown to be very promising when it comes to treating people in an alternative manner and unlike standard pharmaceutical medication, marijuana is more affordable and does not have any harmful side effects. More than this, different consumption methods produce different effects and have different durations. Edibles can provide pain relief for between 6 to 8 hours, whereas smoking marijuana using a pipe made from glass, like a bong, would provide relief for around 2 hours. Anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and seizures are all examples of conditions that medical marijuana can treat and researchers are still committed to understanding all the properties of this substance. If you’re looking to use medical marijuana as a form of holistic treatment, here is how it can be used.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

Common drugs for inflammation, depression, alcoholism may treat COVID-19

Several recent studies have found that common drugs for depression, alcoholism, and inflammation may help treat COVID-19. In a study published in JAMA Network Open, UCSF researchers found that people taking a class of antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), particularly fluoxetine, were much less likely to die of COVID-19 than a matched control group.
MENTAL HEALTH
communitynewspapers.com

Study: Chronic Pain Patients Significantly Decrease Opioid Use Following Initiation of Medical Cannabis

Chronic pain patients dramatically reduce their use of prescription opioids following their enrollment into a statewide medical cannabis access program, according to data published in the journal Cureus. A team of investigators assessed opioid use trends in a cohort of 63 pain patients following their registration into Delaware’s medical cannabis...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WTOP

COVID-19 still a major factor for those with opioid addiction

This content is sponsored by Emergent Biosolutions. As the United States begins opening up, many vaccinated people are returning to normal life, however, opioid users are not getting vaccinated at high rates and have higher risks for complications if they contract the disease. The issue is another hit for a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Ketamine Could Treat This Rare Neurological Condition, Says PharmaTher

This article by Emily Jarvie was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight, and appears here with permission. The company is also exploring if ketamine can treat other neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s Disease, ALS, and CRPS. Psychedelic biotechnology company PharmaTher (OTC: PHRRF) believes ketamine could treat yet another rare neurological condition...
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Drug Combo Reduces Narcotic Use After Surgery for Adolescents With Scoliosis

For adolescents with scoliosis undergoing major spinal fusion surgery, a combination two drugs reduces the amount of postoperative opioid use and side effects, a new study suggests. Researchers at University of Michigan Health, Michigan Medicine, analyzed how combining intrathecal morphine and oral gabapentin, an anticonvulsant that is used to treat...
HEALTH
The Independent

Magic mushrooms could treat PTSD and depression with no side effects

Small doses of magic mushrooms could help treat mental health conditions like PTSD, according to a new study.Experts at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King’s College London found that small amounts of psilocybin does not have short of long-term negative side effects in healthy people.The authors of the small-scale study, published in The Journal of Psychopharmacology, found that psilocybin can be safely administered in either 10mg or 25mg doses.Researchers believe that this initial trial, which had just 89 participants, could be a first step in proving the safety and feasibility of psilocybin as a treatment for mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
Complex

Ketamine Nasal Sprays Could Be Used As Medication For Depression

According to a new report from VICE, an extra-potent ketamine nasal spray could be used to treat depression. Experts have stated that the dissociative and anesthetic effects within the drug could work as an efficient treatment for people with depression, as it works much quicker than other drugs such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).
MENTAL HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Effective Use of Ibogaine for Alcohol Addiction

Ibogaine is a unique natural remedy, produced from the root of the Iboga plant (Tabernanthe Iboga), which has been used in medical practice for a long time, unprecedented in its effectiveness. Usually, Ibogaine is used orally, in the form of a white powder with a pronounced bitter taste or as gelatin capsules containing the powder inside to avoid vomiting and discomfort during administration.
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Intravenous Ketamine Is a Rapid and Robust Treatment for Depression

In a subset of 537 patients receiving the IV therapy across 178 clinics, there was a 54% response rate and 30% remission rate. Study results on outcomes of ketamine intravenous therapy (KIT) show that it a rapid and robust treatment for depression, health care technology company Osmind and Public Benefit Corporation, said in a statement.
HEALTH
