Orlando, FL

Bob Saget ‘made his final phone call to wife Kelly Rizzo’ before he ‘died in his sleep without suffering’

By Ekin Karasin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
BOB Saget reportedly made his final phone call to his wife Kelly Rizzo before "dying in his sleep without suffering".

The Full House star, 65, was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

Bob Saget reportedly made his final phone call to his wife Kelly Rizzo before he died Credit: Getty
The Full House star, 65, 'died in his sleep without suffering' Credit: Getty

Bob was "tucked in bed" with the lights off when he was found by hotel security at around 4pm, according to TMZ.

He is believed to have called Kelly - who he married in 2018 - before he passed away.

Kelly became concerned later in the day as Bob was supposed to be on a flight returning to LA and she couldn't reach him when she called the hotel, sources claimed.

This is what prompted staff to enter Bob's room, according to the outlet.

Although there won't be a definite answer for 10 to 12 weeks, authorities now reportedly believe his cause of his death could be a heart attack or stroke.

Cops have already ruled out foul play.

Bob, who had performed a show in Jacksonville the night before, reportedly got into his hotel room at 2:17am.

Investigators say that it showed no indication of a disturbance or issue in the night.

Earlier this week, Kelly said she was "shattered" and in "absolute disbelief" over Bob's sudden passing.

The blogger told PEOPLE that Bob was "her everything" and she was "so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans, and his peers."

The 42-year-old added: "When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world.

"Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well."

Bob was best known for his role as Danny Tanner, the patriarch of the Tanner family in Full House.

STARS PAY TRIBUTE

He played the role alongside a slew of talented actors who chose to release statements about his death.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen said they were “deeply saddened” about Saget’s passing.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has,” the siblings said.

“We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse, tweeted: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much, Bobby.”

“I don’t know what to say,” wrote Candace Cameron Bure, who played DJ Tanner. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

The pair married in 2018 at a ceremony in California
Bob's Full House costars have paid tribute to him Credit: Getty

