Here's how to get a free at-home COVID test in Missouri

It’s officially our third pandemic year, omicron cases are surging, and now, it’s almost impossible to get a COVID-19 test. If you’ve tried to stock up on rapid tests in the past couple of weeks, you likely know this first-hand—drugstore stocks of at-home antigen tests (aka rapid tests) are depleted across the country; clinics are drowning in demand, facing record wait-times and regularly running out of test kits; even online orders of rapid tests have become hard to hunt down (and, for many, ultimately unaffordable). The shortage of COVID-19 tests is so bad in some states that Indiana announced earlier this week it would start restricting eligibility for who can take rapid antigen tests.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO