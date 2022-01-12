Here's how to get a free at-home COVID test in Missouri

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH), is opening or expanding the hours of operation at Covid-19 testing sites across the state, after partnering with hospitals statewide and the Maryland National Guard.
The following expanded sites will be open tomorrow, Monday, Jan. 10, for free walk-up or drive-through Covid-19 testing without an appointment.
NAME AND ADDRESS
HOURS
UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center
500 Upper Chesapeake Dr.
Bel Air, MD 21014
Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Anne Arundel Medical Center
2001 Medical Pkwy.
Annapolis, MD 21401
Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
NEW SITE: Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
5501 Hopkins Bayview Cir.
Baltimore, MD 21224
Daily (Mon-Sun)
8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
UM Laurel Alternate...
