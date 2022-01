Haverhill High School is doing its part to ensure first, second and booster shots of COVID-19 vaccinations are available to the public. The school is hosting a free clinic Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 2:30-6 p.m., at the high school library, 137 Monument St., Haverhill. The public is advised to use parking lot “E” in the rear of the building and adjacent to the school library. Walk-ins are allowed, but online registration in advance is preferred. Haverhill High Principal Jason Meland tells WHAV audiences why he considers the service essential.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO