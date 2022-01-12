ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brent Suter, the Slowest Unicorn

By Ben Clemens
fangraphs.com
Cover picture for the articleBrent Suter shouldn’t be this good. Honestly, he shouldn’t even be good, period. He throws a fastball in the mid-80s, and he throws it a lot. He complements it with a changeup and a curveball, but neither of those pitches are excellent. No, it’s mostly a slow fastball; among pitchers who...

