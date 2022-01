Nick Schroeder scored 15 points, eight from the free-throw line, as Nutley defeated Cedar Grove 38-35 in Nutley. Nutley led 33-23 at the end of the third quarter and was able to hold on despite being outscored 12-5 in the fourth. It also outshot Cedar Grove 14-6 from the free-throw line.

NUTLEY, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO