The Texas power grid is ready to handle severe winter weather. That's the word from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. However, the agency gave a similar statement last year prior to outages that left millions without power in February. ERCOT inspected 300 power plants ahead of North Texas' first cold snap this weekend. The report found that ten sites had issues that needed to be corrected, but the system will function as it should.

