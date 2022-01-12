ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Tallahassee's MLK Day celebrations to go on as planned, NAACP march cancelled

By Alexa Trischler
 1 day ago
With the COVID-19 pandemic and its latest variant causing positive cases to surge across the nation, some event cancellations are making a comeback. This year, the City of Tallahassee's Martin Luther King Junior Day Celebration is going to be missing one if its biggest attractions.

The annual NAACP march from C.K. Steele Plaza to the Capitol is cancelled but the rest of the City's MLK Jr. Day celebrations will go on as planned. The city plans to follow all recommended CDC guidelines at the events.

Mutaqee Akbar with the NAACP says his committee decided to cancel the march this year because of the health and safety of the community. Akbar says they're working to reconfigure the event virtually or postpone the march for a later date.

However, the City of Tallahassee is going forward with all of their planned celebrations this weekend and on Monday. Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox says that the event is going to be outdoors so it'll be safe to social distance and wear masks.

"Hopefully participants and folks joining us are vaccinated and boosted, Dr. King is worth it he's a great American and we're celebrating having some of the greatest times of our lives due to the sacrifices he and others have made."

The events in Tallahassee will kick-off on Thursday and Saturday. Monday is going to be the biggest celebration with food, vendors, entertainment, and the city's inaugural parade.

In South Georgia, the City of Thomasville is going to cancel their MLK festival and walk due to the latest COVID-19 spike.

Click here for more information about all the MLK Day festivities happening in Tallahassee.

Valdosta City Schools to close Jan. 14-Jan 18

Valdosta City Schools announced Thursday that all schools within the district will be closed from Friday, Jan. 14 to Tuesday, Jan. 18. Schools will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 19. According to school officials, this closure is due to the recent spike in COVID exposures and cases.
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

