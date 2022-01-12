Tips and signs to look out for when outside during frigid temperatures

(WTNH) – There is another arctic blast heading our way this weekend. Dangerously cold temperatures can become a problem for kids at the bus stop and anyone outside walking their dog or doing physical activity.

It is important to put safety first in these bitter temperatures.

Dr. Melissa Lin Monte with the Backus Hospital Emergency Department is discussing safety tips and signs to look out for.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.