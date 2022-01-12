ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tips and signs to look out for when outside during frigid temperatures

By Jon Rosen
 1 day ago

(WTNH) – There is another arctic blast heading our way this weekend. Dangerously cold temperatures can become a problem for kids at the bus stop and anyone outside walking their dog or doing physical activity.

It is important to put safety first in these bitter temperatures.

Dr. Melissa Lin Monte with the Backus Hospital Emergency Department is discussing safety tips and signs to look out for.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

