At a recent meeting with a client family, the husband related that he thought he might “fail” retirement for a variety of reasons. He told me that he liked his work and found it very fulfilling. He also worried that being home all day with his wife (and not working) would cause some friction. He thought that both he and his wife already had “enough” quality time together and enough to do the limited travel they enjoyed. ...

ECONOMY ・ 54 MINUTES AGO