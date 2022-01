(ABC4 Utah) Rob Timmerman with Parents Empowered joined us ahead of New Years Celebrations to talk about some important conversations we should be having with our kids. Of course anytime is good time to talk to your kids about staying sage and healthy, However, we know with New Year’s Eve the availability of alcohol increases. With all the New Year’s festivities, alcohol is often more present in the home and at social gatherings. Parents Empowered, urges parents to be sure to keep alcohol that’s in your home out of kids’ reach and be sure to monitor them during social gatherings where alcohol is present.

KIDS ・ 15 DAYS AGO