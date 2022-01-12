ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

14M residents of Chinese city to undergo second round of mandatory COVID-19 testing

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
The Chinese city of Tianjin ordered another round of COVID-19 testing for 14 million residents following the discovery of 97 cases of the new omicron variant.

Tianjin, just over 60 miles outside of Beijing, is forcing residents to stay indoors while they await testing.

The city has conducted 12 million tests so far, with 7.8 million samples returned, according to The Associated Press. Tianjing first reported infections on Saturday and confirmed that all the cases were of the omicron variant, which has become the dominant strain in most countries.

The infections were worrying for Chinese officials since Tianjin is about an hour from the capital city of Beijing, which is set to host the Winter Olympics next month.

The Lunar New Year, a peak travel period for Chinese citizens, is also approaching on Feb. 1.

China confirmed 166 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the AP, but Chinese data has largely been contested over suspicions of the communist government holding back key facts and numbers.

Some Chinese cities have enforced strict crackdowns to limit the spread of the virus in a zero-case policy. The city of Zhengzhou in the province of Henan has shuttered nonessential public facilities and banned dining in public restaurants, Reuters reported.

Michael
1d ago

America MUST put the Olympics on HOLD. Right NOW China has been proven to lie about everything from WUHAN to this current outbreak. 60 Million people in China are on complete lockdown. They have stories coming out about people being starved by this lockdown. WHY WOULD AMERICA WANT TO SEND OUR BEST ATHLETES INTO THIS HARM? TOTAL INSANITY. Hemorrhagic fever is a part of the Chinese Communist Government explanation. The idea of dying from uncontrollable bleeding from your eyes, nose, mouth and ears. Why they are still thinking about going there is SICKENING. NBC and MSNBC will not report on this because the want a few dollars. Everyone should boycott these Olympics . There is no reason why they can't delay this until the world can go with Doctors and verify it is safe. Right NOW China will not let anyone in. BIDEN is not sending anyone. They say it is because of Human Rights. 60 million sick Not to mention the SLAVE LABOR Chinese uyghurs that are used to make NIKE products.

A. D. H.
1d ago

America needs to CLOSE OUR BORDERS AND STOP ALL FLIGHTS COMING INTO AMERICA

Benson Lee
1d ago

here is your chance Chinese citizens overthrow your government you are many they are few

