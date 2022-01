The last year has been a pretty interesting one for X-Men fans. It’s been a few years now since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and the X-Men along with it. Seeing as the MCU is still barely starting its fourth phase, it seems they won’t be revived for some time. That said, there has been no shortage of action in the Marvel comics. For example, in April of last year, we were shown our first look at a new X-Men line-up. But earlier today, we were shown something much more impressive. The first look at the upcoming X-Men Red comic, which will focus on a planet full of only mutants!

COMICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO