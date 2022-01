A lawsuit filed in federal court on Sunday named Columbia as one of 16 schools allegedly violating antitrust law by colluding to reduce financial aid awarded to students. Columbia was one of the 16 schools named in a class-action lawsuit filed Sunday in Chicago on behalf of five alumni of schools accused of working together to reduce the amount of financial aid awarded to students. The plaintiffs claim that the schools “have participated in a price-fixing cartel” that seeks to “reduce or eliminate financial aid as a locus of competition,” resulting in artificial inflation of the net cost of attendance for students receiving financial aid.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO