Chelsea has successfully weaved its way through the recent cup games. The Blues have advanced through to the fourth round of the FA Cup, as well as qualified for the final of the Pep Guardiola Cup (Carabao Cup). Chelsea has only recorded three losses this season and its host on Saturday was one of those three. The Blues will be facing the Premier League favorites in a reverse fixture that can turn out to be quite significant, though not likely to be. Chelsea is 10 points behind Manchester City at this moment in time, can the Blues cut the lead down to seven?

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO