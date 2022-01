In spite of the company’s recent acquisition of Bear Flag Robotics, it says that none of the startup’s autonomy technology went into this system, which has been in the works for several years. Future Bear Flag-driven offerings will provide farmers an opportunity to retrofit their existing tractors with self-driving tech, but for the time being, John Deere is focused on the self-contained solution that is the 8R.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO