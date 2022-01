LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 14, 2022) — For the seventh consecutive year, employees with University of Kentucky health insurance are eligible to claim free Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) vouchers. These vouchers can be used to receive significant discounts toward the purchase of fresh produce from one of our partner farms. Vouchers will be available Jan. 19. We are excited to add additional farms to our program this year. UK has 11 to choose from! To learn more about the farms, visit the web page.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO