A Chainsaw, Bullets, Bear Spray: TSA Reveals 10 Oddest Things Found in Airport Luggage

It looks like at least one pilot will be making it onto Santa’s good list this year, after they made the decision to do a U-turn 10 minutes into a flight to pick up two bags accidentally left at the airport.Sounds Air flight 906 was a few minutes into a flight from Westport in New Zealand’s South Island, bound for Wellington, on 22 December when the pilot received the message that two pieces of luggage had been forgotten.It was just before 5pm when airport staff contacted the flight crew, with no further flights scheduled for the rest of the day.“So...

LIFESTYLE ・ 22 DAYS AGO