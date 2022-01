Attending any live event these days is a pleasure, but especially so at the Consumer Electronics Show, which over the years has become a “car show” in its own right. This year’s attendance was lower due to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, and everyone had to wear masks at all times – which does inhibit conversation. Yet there were more than 200 transportation- or vehicle-related exhibitors this year, a 20% increase from the last live show in 2020.

