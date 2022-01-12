Henrico Property Transactions – Dec. 29, 2021-Jan. 4, 2022

– $190,000, 1,225 SF (built in 1977), from Harry J. and Mildred W. Clark to Julia Hochstrasser Andrews.

1408 Almondberry Place – $235,000, 1,289 SF (built in 2001), from Stacey M. Bagby to Tamara L. Townes.

2411 Swartwout Avenue – $240,000, 1,064 SF (built in 1948), from Paul Willson and Margaret Hunter to Patrick Alan Rush.

4319 Kidsgrove Road – $278,940, 1,512 SF (built in 2021), from Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Tanaia D. Hines.

3101 Macallan Parkway – $295,000, 2,572 SF (built in 2009), from Venton Wiggins to Tameka S. Bland and Brandon C. Butler.

12405 Cutler Ridge Drive – $315,500, 1,292 SF (built in 1984), from Justin W. and Heidi C. Williams to Wanda Jacobus.

11109 Braxton Avenue – $340,000, 1,512 SF (built in 1987), from James H. Breeden III to Paul Allen and Ellen Jeana Viles.

8158 Carriage Bend Lane – $403,900, 2,069 SF (built in 2021), from Townhomes at Parham Place LLC to Harpreet, Balwinder and Gurmail Kang.

9716 Snowberry Court – $440,000, 2,175 SF (built in 1996), from Justin W. and Sarah A. Reiske to Javier A. and Audrey Rae Cabezas.

12105 Sable Court – $485,000, 2,608 SF (built in 1989), from Nelia K. Grubb to Jackeline C. and Vitaliy Y. Lapidus.

1773 South Dover Pointe Road – $536,000, 3,368 SF (built in 1987), from Alexander T. and Tracey R. Leverty to Spetmaan and Najibullah Bardasht and S. Saidi.

956 Belva Lane – $552,500, 2,539 SF (built in 2013), from Jonathan A. and Laura K. Benton to Brenda S. O’Brien.

1303 Peachtree Boulevard – $601,000, 1,732 SF (built in 1933), from J. Christopher Gilman to Ethan and Elise Crockett.

12336 Purbrook Walk – $706,000, 2,998 SF (built in 2020), from Eagle Construction of VA Properties LLC to Timothy Douglas Branin II and Caroline E. Branin.

1219 Byrd Avenue – $749,000, 2,566 SF (built in 2008), from Robert J. and Betty C. Van Sickle to Stephen B. and Beth A. Wood.