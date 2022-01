WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Walton County man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of his 73-year-old mother, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. According to the GBI, the 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to his mother's death. He faces murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and six counts of aggravated assault charges.

