How to ‘Spread the Love’ to Henrico long-term care facility residents this Valentine’s Day

The Henrico County Advocate for the Aging and EngAGE program are again hosting their “Spread the Love” Valentine’s Day card-marking event, through which they hope to collect more than 1,000 cards to distribute to residents of long-term care facilities in the county.

To participate, anyone can make cards by themselves or with friends, family, schools, churches or other social groups. Officials ask that the cards include generic but uplifting and cheerful messages inside to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Then, send your cards by Feb. 4 to Henrico EngAGE, attention Emily Atkinson, at P.O. Box 90775, Henrico VA 23273.