Free swag! Tampa Bay Buccaneers holding playoff drive-thru event

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting a free playoff drive-thru event in the Raymond James Stadium south parking lots to celebrate the playoffs on Friday.

Bucs fans can drive to the stadium for free “swag” in the south lots from 5:30-10 a.m.

There will be appearances by the Buccaneers cheerleaders, the Bucs Beat Line, Captain Fear and more.

The Bucs Street Team will be joined by the cheerleaders and Captain Fear at the WingHouse location on West Columbus Drive on Friday from 5-7 p.m. for games, giveaways and a chance to win a pair of Eagles vs. Bucs playoff tickets every half hour.

Other locations in the Tampa area will be raffling off tickets throughout the week.

The Buccaneers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday, with kickoff at 1 p.m.

