The second game would have seen some big improvements. Days Gone didn’t receive the same fanfare as other first-party Sony games during the PlayStation 4 generation. Despite being praised for its graphics and AI, the title was widely criticized for its lackluster story and mission design. The Bend Studio game still went on to be a commercial success, selling more copies than all of the company’s previous games combined and becoming the 19th-best-selling game of 2019 in the US. A recent interview with Bend Studio director Jeff Ross revealed that the game sold over 8 million copies but was treated like a “big disappointment” by Sony. Now, more details have come to light regarding the Days Gone sequel that never was.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO