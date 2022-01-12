ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Preview: Zags vs. BYU

By Ben Schittler
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gonzaga Bulldogs will face their first real test in conference play this Thursday in the form of BYU. The Cougars come in off two straight wins to open WCC play. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 pm. The line has not been set yet, but Gonzaga should probably open favored by...

Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (1/11)

The first full week of 2022 was a banner one for former Zags, with five players either tying or setting new career highs in various stat categories. Domantas Sabonis’s hot streak is the headliner, as he makes a push for his third NBA All-Star selection. Rui Hachimura also made is long awaited return, making his season debut for the Wizards this past weekend.
NBA
Weekly Zag Briefing

Forgive us for taking a little pause of our own over the last two weeks while the Zags were on a pause of their own. But, things are heating up again and not just in The Kennel. Baylor’s loss at home to a surging Texas Tech (who beat Kansas over the weekend) on Tuesday night took the last undefeated team off the board, and re-ignited the debate as to which team should be the #1 seed when next week’s poll is unveiled. For me, Baylor probably gets to stay in that spot with just 1-loss to their name against a ranked opponent. Gonzaga’s two losses, one against an Alabama squad that is in a bit of a downward spiral, probably doesn’t merit a rise to #1 unless they blow the doors off BYU on Thursday night. That’s certainly not off the table.
COLLEGE SPORTS

