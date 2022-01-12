Game Preview: Zags vs. BYU

Forgive us for taking a little pause of our own over the last two weeks while the Zags were on a pause of their own. But, things are heating up again and not just in The Kennel. Baylor’s loss at home to a surging Texas Tech (who beat Kansas over the weekend) on Tuesday night took the last undefeated team off the board, and re-ignited the debate as to which team should be the #1 seed when next week’s poll is unveiled. For me, Baylor probably gets to stay in that spot with just 1-loss to their name against a ranked opponent. Gonzaga’s two losses, one against an Alabama squad that is in a bit of a downward spiral, probably doesn’t merit a rise to #1 unless they blow the doors off BYU on Thursday night. That’s certainly not off the table.

